AUVSI Launches 'Trusted UGV' Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Certification at XPONENTIAL 2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today announced the official launch of Trusted UGV, the first-ever industry certification program focused on cybersecurity and supply chain integrity for uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs). The certification was developed through a collaborative industry effort led by AUVSI, with technical support from Neya Systems and its parent company ARA, along with input from the AUVSI Cyber Working Group and Ground Advocacy Committee, which included a coalition of UGV manufacturers, cybersecurity experts, and government stakeholders. The certification was unveiled today at XPONENTIAL 2025 in Houston, Texas, the world’s largest event dedicated to autonomy and robotics.

As UGVs are increasingly deployed across a wide range of use cases—from defense and public safety missions to critical infrastructure inspection, logistics, and commercial operations—their reliance on software, sensors, and connectivity makes them increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats and supply chain risks. A cyberattack could disrupt operations, interfere with control systems, or expose sensitive data, introducing significant operational, financial, and national security consequences.

The Trusted UGV certification sets a new industry benchmark for digital security and procurement readiness, ensuring ground platforms across all sectors can be safely integrated, deployed, and trusted in mission-critical environments.

Built on AUVSI’s Trusted Cyber Framework and adapted protocols, the certification establishes a new benchmark for protecting UGVs from cyber threats, software vulnerabilities, and foreign supply chain risks.

“This certification is more than a checklist—it’s a signal to customers, government agencies, and industry partners that a platform meets the highest standards of security, reliability, and responsible innovation,” said Casie Ocana, Vice President of Public Affairs at AUVSI. “Trusted UGV represents a proactive step forward in securing our ground systems and protecting the industrial base.”

Trusted UGV builds on AUVSI’s established Trusted Cyber Framework and protocols, delivering a structured, repeatable process for evaluating:

• Product and Device Security: Preventing hardware and software-based threats

• Remote Operations and Connectivity: Securing command and control systems

• Supply Chain Risk Management: Ensuring vendor integrity and traceability

• Corporate Cyber Hygiene: Promoting strong organizational cyber practices

Designed for both commercial and government applications, the certification aligns with emerging federal cybersecurity policies and offers a scalable framework that will evolve alongside new technologies and acquisition standards.

“Trusted UGV is tailored to the operational realities of ground systems, including harsh, unpredictable, and GPS-denied environments,” said Kurt Bruck, Vice President, Neya Systems. “By working directly with stakeholders across defense and industry, we’ve developed a cybersecurity framework that not only enables rapid innovation but also reinforces mission assurance and national security at scale.”

As part of the program launch, Neya Systems is showcasing a cyber-hardened Polaris MRZR 4 at XPONENTIAL, demonstrating one type of vehicle that will undergo the Trusted UGV certification process.

This diesel-powered, side-by-side utility task vehicle (UTV) is equipped with custom autonomy hardware and advanced cyber protections, offering a clear example of how digital systems on rugged platforms can be secured. Designed for operations in denied or contested environments, the MRZR supports the safe transport of personnel, supplies, and equipment. The integration of autonomous navigation and advanced communications systems, however, increases the system’s exposure to cyber threats—necessitating robust, embedded cybersecurity measures to ensure mission assurance. Neya Systems looks forward to formally certifying the vehicle through the Trusted UGV process to demonstrate its commitment to secure, mission-ready autonomy.

The Trusted UGV framework applies to a wide range of digitally enabled ground systems from defense platforms like MRZRs and tactical trucks to commercial assets such as autonomous mining vehicles, construction equipment, and industrial logistics platforms.

Organizations interested in becoming certified can learn more at UGV Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Certification | AUVSI or connect with the AUVSI team at XPONENTIAL in Houston this week.

About AUVSI:

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics across air, ground, maritime, and cyber domains. Representing corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries, AUVSI advocates for the safe, secure, and ethical integration of autonomy into global society.

About Neya Systems

Neya Systems, a division of Applied Research Associates, is committed to advancing the field of unmanned systems through the development and integration of cutting-edge technologies and expertise in autonomy, computer vision, cybersecurity, and general unmanned systems development and deployment. To learn more about Neya Systems, visit neyarobotics.com.

