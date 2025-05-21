LCF Georgia’s Soccer Academy Champions Health, Family, and Community Connection

Soccer Academy 2024

LCF Georgia's free 2-Gen Soccer Academy returns in June, offering soccer and wellness support to 40 low-income families in DeKalb County.

Sports are more than just physical activity—they’re a powerful way to keep young minds and bodies engaged, especially during the summer months.” — Pedro Viloria, Director of Community Impact and Wellbeing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the third year in a row, the Latino Community Fund (LCF Georgia), in partnership with Amigos de la Comunidad, is hosting its 2-Gen Soccer Academy at Doraville Recreation’s Honeysuckle Park. Taking place throughout the month of June, this unique, FREE program combines soccer training for children with health education and wellness resources designed for low-income families in DeKalb County. This popular program is only able to serve around 50% of all applicants due to funding. A total of 40 children and their parents.The academy aims to offer meaningful summer opportunities to families who face financial, transportation and other barriers to secure recreational activities for their children. “Sports are more than just physical activity—they’re a powerful way to keep young minds and bodies engaged, especially during the summer months,” said Pedro Viloria, Director of Community Impact and Wellbeing at LCF Georgia. “Our goal is to build healthier, more connected families through movement and education using soccer, a sport we all love as a catalyst.”While the children are in the field, their adults take part in workshops and wellness sessions focused on supporting family health. Topics include adult and pediatric nutrition, tenants’ and patients’ rights, domestic violence awareness, basic CPR, immunizations, and more. “When parents are informed and supported, the entire family thrives,” added Viloria. “Zumba, yoga, and mental health sessions help equip parents with the tools they need to lead by example and make positive, lasting changes at home.”Amigos de la Comunidad, a trusted grassroots organization serving Latino families, is instrumental in recruiting participants and coordinating day-to-day operations at the academy.This initiative is made possible thanks to the support of the Atlanta United Community Foundation and Pfizer. Educational and health partners include the American Heart Association and the Feminist Center for Reproductive Liberation. These partners provide relevant health education, including CPR instruction, immunization information, and reproductive health resources.To help sustain and expand impactful initiatives like the 2-Gen Soccer Academy, which provides free, high-quality programming that strengthens Latino families through sports, health education, and community connection, please reach out to Pedro Viloria at pedro@lcfgeorgia.org. Your support ensures this vital program continues to uplift and empower our community.

