【Tap into Southeast Asia market】MGTO organizes “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” in Indonesia

MACAU, May 20 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) hosted the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” in Jakarta, Indonesia today (20 May), to showcase the latest destination appeal and MICE resources to Indonesian tourism operators together with their counterparts from Macao. The event facilitated in-depth exchange between the travel trade from both sides to expand Macao’s reach into Southeast Asia and international visitor markets.

Following the success of the Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta last year, MGTO led a travel trade delegation for destination promotion in Indonesia again this year. The “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” was held at Pullman Jakarta Central Park in Jakarta, Indonesia. A representative of Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO) presented an overview of Macao’s latest tourism development, followed by the presentations of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the six integrated resort enterprises about Macao’s new MICE trends and their tourism services respectively. A travel mart then engaged industry delegates who met and connected from both sides.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes attended and addressed the Updates Seminar. Deputy General Secretary of ASTINDO, Hanley Budiman, Executive Director of ASTINDO, Sjachrul Firdaus, Head of Investment Promotion Division of IPIM, U Si Man, and representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises attended the occasion together with members of the Malaysian travel trade. There were about 148 participants in total.

Seize opportunities to unveil market potential

Through in-person networking, MGTO hopes that the travel trade from Macao and Indonesia can be offered an opportunity to design new tourism products, deepen collaboration and unveil business opportunities together, as part of the Office’s endeavor to tap into the market potential of Indonesia and Southeast Asia. Macao is dedicated to transformation into a stellar travel destination, including creating a Muslim-friendly environment and attracting Muslim and worldwide visitors to Macao.

Visitor statistics from January to April this year (2025) indicate that Indonesia ranks as Macao’s sixth largest visitor market and third largest international visitor market, a Southeast Asian country that holds vast market potential. MGTO capitalizes on the air, sea and land transport network to step up a diversity of promotions. Among them, the Office has set up a mega Macao Pavilion to brand Macao as an ideal destination in ASTINDO Travel Fair in recent years, to appeal to Southeast Asian visitors and expand international markets.

This year, MGTO forges ahead with international marketing and rolls out a variety of promotional initiatives towards the Southeast Asian market through online and offline channels, trade familiarization visits, international travel fairs and so forth. The Office’s latest promotion in Indonesia together with the travel trade delegation bespeaks the importance of Southeast Asia as a major visitor market amid the Office’s efforts to spotlight Macao’s offerings of “tourism +” and raise the destination’s international profile and presence.

Following the ones staged in the Middle East and Japan this year, MGTO will unfold more promotional events in Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and other places of the world, to widen the diversity of visitor markets for tourism and economic revival in Macao.