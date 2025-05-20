Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, May 19, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Monday, May 19, 2025, includes the following: Monday, May 19 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Prisma Health Behavioral Health Hospital groundbreaking ceremony, 4906 Old Easley Bridge Road, Easley, S.C.

