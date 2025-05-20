Excel Dryer, Inc. awarded for elevating restrooms with original art

Excel Dryer Hand dryer designed by Artists for Humanity

Recognition from Architectural Products focuses on hand dryers with custom covers featuring the work of local teenagers

We were able to transform a normally utilitarian space into a bright, uplifting showcase for teen art. We’re honored Architectural Products found it worthy of this award.” — Joshua Griffing, Excel Dryer Director of Marketing and International Sales

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , was recognized as a winner of the 2024 Product Innovation Awards (PIA), published by Architectural Products . The award spotlights colorful, art-covered XLERATOR® Hand Dryers with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA®) Filtration that were installed in the Artists For Humanity (AFH) facility in Boston.“This was such a special project for us,” said Joshua Griffing, Excel Dryer Director of Marketing and International Sales. “We were able to transform a normally utilitarian space into a bright, uplifting showcase for teen art. We’re honored Architectural Products found it worthy of this award.”Architectural Products created the Product Innovation Awards to celebrate the outstanding use of products, systems and materials. An esteemed panel of practicing architects looks for products that demonstrate new possibilities in form, function, wellness and sustainability. The magazine is a leading publication in the industry providing product information connecting architects with materials and systems used in the design and creation of commercial buildings.The Artists For Humanity Hand Dryer Installation demonstrates how practical installations can double as canvases for artistic expression. Using Excel Dryer’s digital image technology, hand dryer covers were customized with the unique, original work of the teen artists who use them. The project allows artists to dry their hands, which is vital for their work, and has turned their restroom into a vibrant, art-filled environment. The Artist for Humanity’s EpiCenter, a LEED Platinum-certified building in Boston, provided an ideal setting for the project.Beyond aesthetics, the XLERATOR, equipped with eHEPA filtration, delivers significant health benefits by removing 99.999 percent of viruses from the airstream. This advanced hygiene solution is critical in a busy communal space, promoting a safer and cleaner environment. Additionally, the hand dryer offers a 95 percent cost savings over paper towels, eliminating waste, reducing maintenance and supporting sustainability.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

