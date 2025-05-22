Frozen Tuna Global Market Report 2025: The Market Size, Trends, and Potential Growth Analysed

Frozen Tuna Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The size of the global frozen tuna market has experienced swift growth in recent years, with 2025 projections indicating continuous growth. It is expected to grow from $8.22 billion in 2024 to $9.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. The expansion during the historic period can be primarily attributed to growing demand for seafood, particularly among consumers opting for plant-based protein sources, rising awareness about the health benefits associated with seafood consumption, and increased consumption of sushi and sashimi.

Is the Frozen Tuna Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking beyond 2025, the market size is predicted to see sustained growth in the next few years, rising to $13.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by a surge in demand for protein-rich foods, an increased appetite for value-added seafood, and a rising demand for sustainably sourced foods. The growth of modern retail formats and online food delivery services are also considerable contributing factors to this growth.

What are the key market drivers for Frozen Tuna?

The burgeoning demand for seafood is anticipated to be a significant driver for the frozen tuna market. Seafood refers to edible aquatic animals and plants, including fish, shellfish, mollusks, and seaweeds, harvested from oceans, rivers, and lakes. These are vital sources of protein and nutrients for many cultures around the globe. The rising awareness of its health benefits coupled with the expansion of aquaculture, changing dietary preferences, improved supply chain logistics, and the burgeoning concerns about the sustainability of land-based protein sources propels the demand for seafood. In this scenario, frozen tuna has a key role in fulfilling the growing global demand for seafood by providing a reliable, high-quality, and versatile product.

Who are the key industry players in the Frozen Tuna market?

Prominent companies in the frozen tuna market include ITOCHU Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, Dongwon Group, Nissui Corporation, Mowi ASA, Thai Union Group PCL, Bolton Group, SalMar ASA, IBL Ltd., High Liner Foods Inc., Century Pacific Food Inc., The Jealsa Rianxeira S.A.U., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Tassal Group, Chicken of the sea, Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International, Zhejiang Ocean Family Co. Ltd., Grupo Calvo, FCF Co. Ltd., Sea Delight LLC, Pescanova SA, Stehr Group, Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd.

What are the emerging trends in the Frozen Tuna market?

Major corporations in the frozen tuna industry are emphasizing the development of innovative products like ultra-low temperature ULT frozen fish to enhance product quality, extend shelf-life, and improve the sustainability of their frozen tuna offerings. ULT frozen fish are subjected to extremely low freezing temperatures to maintain quality and freshness for an extended period, often reaching as low as -60 degrees Celsius -76 degrees Fahrenheit or even lower.

How is the Frozen Tuna market segmented?

The frozen tuna market covered in this report is segmented into several subsections, for instance:

1 By Type: Frozen Albacore, Frozen Big Eye Ahi, Frozen Bluefin Tuna, Frozen Skipjack, Frozen Yellowfin Tuna

2 By Distributed Channel: Online, Offline

3 By Application: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

Subsegments include:

1 By Frozen Albacore: Wild-Caught Frozen Albacore, Farmed Frozen Albacore

2 By Frozen Big Eye Ahi: Wild-Caught Frozen Big Eye Ahi, Frozen Big Eye Ahi Steaks

3 By Frozen Bluefin Tuna: Wild-Caught Frozen Bluefin Tuna, Frozen Bluefin Tuna Steaks, Frozen Bluefin Tuna Belly

4 By Frozen Skipjack: Wild-Caught Frozen Skipjack, Frozen Skipjack Loins

Where does the Frozen Tuna market thrive the most?

Taking regional insights into account, Asia-Pacific dominated the frozen tuna market in 2024. The scope of the market research spans across several global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

