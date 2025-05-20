Applications Open for Leading Early Learning Fellowship: A Professional Learning Series for Elementary School Administrators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the fifth cohort of the Leading Early Learning Fellowship, which will launch during the 2025-2026 school year. Applications will be accepted through July 14, 2025.

As more Maine elementary schools expand their preschool offerings and implement whole student approaches across the pre-K through grade 3 span, elementary administrators have expressed a need for professional learning tailored to early learning leadership. In response, the Maine DOE, in collaboration with two statewide early childhood organizations—the Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network and the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children—created the Leading Early Learning Fellowship, a dynamic professional learning series designed to meet these needs and support leadership development. Since its launch in 2021, the Fellowship has served four cohorts of elementary school leaders.

“Participating in the series has helped me to look at the decisions we make about our instructional programming and school community through the lens of early learning and what is developmentally appropriate for our youngest learners,” a participant from Cohort One said.

The Fellowship offers rich opportunities for participants to deepen their understanding of early learning pedagogy and best practices for supporting students and educators across pre-K through grade 3. The experience includes a blend of asynchronous learning modules, facilitated online professional learning communities, and in-person gatherings.

“I really enjoyed the variety of materials and activities in which we were engaged—videos, utilizing the observation and reflection tools, and the readings. Also, it was a great group of

people to interact with, both online and in-person,” a participant from Cohort Three said.

To learn more, please review theinformational guide, whichincludes full program details and the application link. The 2025-2026 cohort will include up to 30 participants. Applications will be accepted through July 14, 2025. Once capacity is reached, a waiting list will be created.

For additional information, please contact Maine DOE Director of Early Learning Lee Anne Larsen at leeann.larsen@maine.gov.