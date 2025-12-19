Submit Release
Upcoming Training Dates for New Connect Data System

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team will be offering webinars and office hours in January 2026 to assist in preparing for the implementation of the new Connect data integration system. These trainings will focus on data entry procedures into Connect, as well as the process for generating a collection “snapshot” within the system.

Some trainings will be specific to certain student information systems (SIS). To make the most of your time, please be advised of the following system capabilities:

  • Schools Interoperability Framework (SIF) can be used by: Infinite Campus, PowerSchool, Rediker Software, and Web2School users.
  • Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) can be used by: Synergy users (local instance only—not state edition).
  • Uploads will be used by any school administrative unit (SAU) opting not to use SIF or SFTP and any SAU without a local SIS

Please note: Manual entry of student data is no longer available. All data provided to Connect must originate from a source file (e.g., CSV uploads, SFTP, or SIF transfer.)

Training sessions include:

As a reminder, the state edition of Synergy will be used for all remaining 2025-2026 data collections. These training sessions in Connect are designed to provide exposure to processes that will be implemented in the next school year.

With questions about upcoming webinars or Connect, please contact the Maine Education Data Management System Support Team at MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.

