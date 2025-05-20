Deputy President Paul Mashatile engages with South African and French businesses in a Roundtable Breakfast Dialogue

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has, today, 20 May 2025, engaged with South African and French businesses during a Roundtable Breakfast Dialogue hosted by MEDEF International in Paris.

MEDEF is France’s largest business federation, representing over 750,000 companies, from SMEs to large multinationals. It plays a central role in promoting French economic diplomacy, supporting private sector development, and facilitating international investment and trade relationships.

The Business Dialogue is an important platform for businesses from both countries to expand on existing cooperation and identifying new areas of cooperation with a specific focus on trade and investment.

Addressing the Business Dialogue, the Deputy President said, "The South African Government has committed to spending more than R940 billion on infrastructure over the next three years. This funding will revitalise our roads and bridges, build dams and waterways, modernise our ports and airports, and power our economy. Moreover, investors have an opportunity to collaborate with the South African Government by investing in infrastructure such as ports, rail, electricity, and manufacturing to improve local value-addition and boost trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area."

The Deputy President also touched on the European Union-SA Summit, which took place in Cape Town in March 2025, where there was an announcement of the EU investment package of around R90 billion to support investment projects in South Africa.

In addition, the Deputy President met with Mr Thierry Deau, Group CEO of Meridiam and Chairman of the Global Long-Term Infrastructure Investors Association.

Meridiam is a global investment firm specializing in public infrastructure, with assets under management exceeding €12 billion. It focuses on long-term investments in transport, energy, social infrastructure, and environmental projects, with a commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth.

During the meeting, the two discussed, among others, the importance of collaboration with various stakeholders, including infrastructure investors, policymakers, and academia, as being crucial for promoting responsible and long-term private capital deployment in public infrastructure.

In conclusion, the Deputy President indicated that he is certain that South Africa and France can achieve new heights of prosperity through strengthening their economic links and encouraging closer cooperation.

