No Translation Required: New Book Reveals Why Cultural Intelligence Is the Key to Business Growth

Multiculturalism isn’t just a social issue—it’s a business opportunity hiding in plain sight.” — Joycelyn David

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joycelyn David, a multicultural marketing executive and CEO of AV Communications, in her new book, " The Multicultural Mindset: Driving Business Growth in a Borderless Era," helps businesses unlock the power of diversity and drive sustainable growth through cultural intelligence.In today’s increasingly diverse and globalized markets, understanding culture isn’t optional—it’s mission-critical. David argues that many organizations still approach diversity as a box to check, rather than a strategic asset to activate. In "The Multicultural Mindset," she offers business leaders, marketers, and change agents a practical guide to shifting from surface-level representation to deep, revenue-driving inclusion.“Multiculturalism isn’t just a social issue—it’s a business opportunity hiding in plain sight,” David writes. “Brands that learn how to listen, engage, and lead through culture will outperform the ones that simply translate.”The book introduces David’s signature framework, the Multicultural Quotient (MQ), a measurable way to assess and improve how businesses engage across cultures. With real case studies, marketing insights, and leadership guidance, The Multicultural Mindset walks readers through embedding inclusion into core business strategy, team dynamics, and customer engagement.David also shares her personal journey as a Filipina-Canadian, once ashamed of bringing bubble tea to school, but now proudly leading campaigns for global brands like Western Union, H&M, and Diageo. Her story reflects the lived experience of many professionals balancing cultural identity and executive leadership, and offers a vision for a more connected and culturally fluent future of work.Whether building a marketing campaign, scaling a team, or navigating global growth, "The Multicultural Mindset" is a timely, actionable roadmap for professionals who want to lead with purpose and relevance in a borderless era.“Cultural fluency is the next frontier of leadership,” David writes. “It’s what will separate the brands and leaders who adapt—and win—from those who fade into irrelevance.”The Multicultural Mindset, published by Advantage Books, is available now.Joycelyn David, author of "The Multicultural Mindset: Driving Business Growth in a Borderless Era," is the owner and CEO of AV Communications (AVC), a leading multicultural marketing agency. She is also the founder of TULONG, a B2B solutions start-up for the marketing and media industries. In addition, David is an industry speaker and podcaster, and serves on the board for the nonprofit organization POCAM (People of Colour in Advertising & Marketing). Born in Canada to Filipino immigrant parents, David earned her bachelor’s and master's degrees in social sciences, cultural studies, and communications from the University of Alberta and York University.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

