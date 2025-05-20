Deepen Your MTSS Expertise This Summer with New Asynchronous Mini-Course Series

Are you ready to grow your Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) knowledge and practice? This summer, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to offer a three-part, fully asynchronous MTSS Mini-Course Series. Each 28-day course builds on the last—complete Course 1 to unlock Course 2, and finish Course 2 to gain access to Course 3.

MTSS Mini-Course Series Overview

Course Release Date Close Date Prerequisite Focus Course 1: MTSS Foundations June 15 July 13 None Core MTSS principles and Maine policy context Course 2: MTSS Leadership Practices and Teaming Structures July 15 August 12 Course 1 Leadership roles and teaming practices Course 3: MTSS and Special Education – A Crosswalk Course August 15 September 12 Course 2 Connections between MTSS and special education

How It Works

Register for Course 1 by June 12 at midnight using this link.

using this link. Course 1 opens on June 15. Complete all modules and the final activity by July 13 .

Complete all modules and the final activity by . Course 2 unlocks for those who completed Course 1 on July 15 . Complete by August 12 .

. Complete by . Course 3 unlocks for those who completed Course 2 on August 15 . Complete by September 12 .

. Complete by . All courses close exactly 28 days after opening. No late enrollments or extensions will be available.

Why Participate?

Stackable Learning : Master each MTSS component before moving to the next.

: Master each MTSS component before moving to the next. Flexible and Asynchronous : Engage with readings, videos, and discussions at your own pace.

: Engage with readings, videos, and discussions at your own pace. Maine-Focused : Learn practical strategies aligned with Maine DOE guidance and equity goals.

: Learn practical strategies aligned with Maine DOE guidance and equity goals. Professional Recognition: Earn a digital badge for each course. Complete all three to receive a Summer MTSS Series certificate.

Earn Contact Hours

Receive one contact hour per module (up to four per course; 12 total ).

(up to ). Earn up to 10 additional hours for attending the optional weekly course office hours.

Stay Connected

Join Office Hours: Drop in every Thursday at 9 a.m. for collaborative MTSS discussion and support.

Drop in every Thursday at 9 a.m. for collaborative MTSS discussion and support. Plan Ahead: Block out 30 minutes twice a week to stay on track.

Let’s make this summer the season that you transform your MTSS knowledge and practice. For questions, please contact Andrea Logan, Maine DOE MTSS Specialist, at andrea.logan@maine.gov.