Maine DOE Affirms Commitment to Language and Culture: Promoting Multilingual and Multicultural Learning Across Schools

Pictured: Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships, with Fred Ravan, President of Educators for a Multilingual Maine [EMME].)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to have successfully concluded its Multilingual/Multicultural Connections Webinar Series, a five-part virtual professional learning experience designed to expand access to language learning, cultural inclusion, and international collaboration in Maine schools.

This work reflects an ongoing commitment by the Maine DOE to promote multilingual and multicultural learning as critical components of student success. Through this series, the Maine DOE provided a platform for educators, school leaders, and international partners to come together, share strategies, and build community around a shared vision for more inclusive, globally-connected classrooms.

Each session explored timely and essential topics—including how to integrate Indigenous and critical languages, how to make the most of international Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), and how to use tools like the Seal of Biliteracy and the Multilingual Learner Dashboard to expand language learning pathways.

“This wasn’t just a webinar series—it was an invitation to join an important conversation about inclusion in Maine schools,” Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships, said. “Educators are already doing the work. Our job is to make sure they’re supported with access to partnerships, resources, and opportunities that reflect the needs of learners in our state today.”

As the series wrapped up on May 5, 2025, educators heard directly from district teams that have already begun integrating global partnerships and multilingual learning into their school communities—affirming all that is possible when language and culture are viewed as assets.

To continue supporting this work, the Maine DOE has updated its Global Partners Network webpage, where educators, district leaders, and partners can:

Revisit the webinar series and explore featured programs.

Connect with Maine DOE-supported international partnerships.

You may explore the Global Partners Network here. For more information or for inquiries regarding partnerships with the Maine DOE, please contact

Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships, at Ayesha.Hall@maine.gov.