Where Vision Reshapes Legacy: GDI Unveils Noida Golf Course Masterplan

logo of Golf design India Vijit Nandrajog, Founder and Principal Architect at GDI Master Plan for redesign of Noida Golf Course

GDI reveals transformative redesign of Noida Golf Course, combining strategic play and sustainability for elevated player experience.

Our masterplan for the Noida Golf Course has been embraced with enthusiasm. This project is not just about upgrading infrastructure—it’s about reimagining the soul of the course.” — Vijit Nandrajog, Founder and Principal Golf Architect, GDI

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to elevate one of North India’s most popular golfing destinations, Golf Design India (GDI) has unveiled the masterplan for a complete redesign of Noida Golf Course. Spearheaded by GDI’s Principal Architect, Vijit Nandrajog, who in most Golfing Circles is considered India's best Golf Architect , this ambitious initiative seeks to transform the relatively flat and characterless existing layout into a dynamic, visually striking, and strategically engaging course — one that aspires to become the finest in the region.At the heart of this transformation is a philosophy rooted in retaining the course’s parkland character while breathing new life into every hole. The redesign introduces significant slopes, undulations, and landform enhancements, ensuring the fairways offer both aesthetic richness and new layers of strategic complexity. Every green will be reshaped with unique contouring, enhancing challenge and play variety, while creating memorable putting surfaces.A key highlight of the redesign is a complete overhaul of the bunkering strategy. Each bunker has been re-envisioned by Vijit to promote risk-reward decision-making, encouraging players to strategise at every shot. Their strategic placement and sculpted edges will define the new character of the course.“The goal is to build a course that not only meets modern expectations of design and playability but one that gives Noida Golf Course its own distinct personality,” said Vijit.In tandem with design upgrades, the masterplan introduces a comprehensive water management system. Several new ponds are being added to enhance the visual and ecological aspects of the layout while boosting the club’s water storage capacity. An automated irrigation system is also being installed to support efficient turf health management across the year.To ensure uninterrupted access for members, the project is being executed in two well-planned phases, maintaining 9 holes open at all times. Phase 1 of the work began earlier this year and is already progressing steadily under GDI’s on-ground supervision This project reflects GDI’s signature approach—combining sustainability, player-focused strategy, and a deep respect for the golf site’s identity. GDI has over 50 successful golf course projects in its portfolio , including championship venues and executive layouts, Golf Design India continues to set benchmarks in Indian golf course architecture.As construction progresses, the redesigned Noida Golf Course is expected to offer golfers a striking blend of challenge, character, and calm — positioning it not just as a club, but as a destination. The new layout will not only redefine play but also reshape the way members experience the landscape itself.For players seeking a course that blends thoughtful design with natural movement, and for clubs aiming to reimagine their identity, GDI remains the trusted name in Indian golf course architecture. For details, explore https://golfdesignindia.com/

Shaping the Future: Golf Design India: Vijit Nandrajog leads the Vision for Green Golf Masterpieces

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.