Grow Your E-Commerce Business

Selro Launches Integration with Marketplacer to Expand Global Multichannel Selling Capabilities

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selro , a leading multichannel e-commerce management platform, is pleased to announce its newest marketplace integration with Marketplacer, a global technology platform that powers curated marketplace experiences for major retailers and brand communities.This integration empowers Selro sellers to connect all the marketplaces supported by Marketplacer connector such as Tesco, Rackhams Barbeque Galore,and Myer“Partnering with Marketplacer brings immense value to our merchants,” Selro's Spokesperson. “As more brands and retailers adopt the marketplace model, this integration ensures our users can stay agile, reach new markets, and manage operations seamlessly within Selro.”Key Features of the Marketplacer Integration Include:Automatic Order Import: Seamlessly import orders from sales channels supported by Marketplacer into Selro for centralised processing and fulfilmentAutomatic Stock Synchronisation: Keep stock levels in sync between sales channels supported by Marketplacer and Selro in real-time, reducing the risk of oversellingThis integration continues Selro’s momentum in offering scalable, automation-first tools that help online sellers grow across diverse platforms with confidence.About Marketplacer:Marketplacer is a global platform that enables retailers, brands, and communities to create and manage successful marketplaces. Powering leading names like Myer Market, BikeExchange, and Barbeques Galore, Marketplacer helps sellers access curated audiences while offering marketplace owners the infrastructure to scale and manage third-party seller ecosystems.Selro is a comprehensive e-commerce management platform that enables retailers to streamline inventory, orders, shipping, and listings across multiple channels. With robust integrations including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, TikTok Shop, Tesco, and now Marketplacer, Selro supports hundreds of merchants worldwide in growing smarter and faster.

