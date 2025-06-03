Grow Your E-Commerce Business

Selro Announces New Integration with Rackhams to Empower Multi-Channel Luxury Retailers

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selro , a leading multi-channel eCommerce management platform, is pleased to announce its latest integration with Rackhams, the luxury department store marketplace. This new integration enables online sellers to efficiently manage their Rackhams inventory and orders directly through the Selro platform.With Rackhams’ growing reputation as a destination for premium brands and curated shopping experiences, this integration offers Selro users a valuable opportunity to access a high-end customer base while streamlining day-to-day operations.Key Features of the Integration Include:Real-Time Inventory Sync: Automatically keep stock levels up to date across all connected channels, reducing the risk of oversellingCentralised Order Management: View, process, and fulfil Rackhams orders from the same dashboard used for other marketplaces and webstoresManual Price Updates: Easily manage and update Rackhams pricing through Selro’s interface, with full control over each listing“We’re excited to welcome Rackhams into our network of supported marketplaces,” said Selro's spokesperson. “This new integration expands selling opportunities for our users and supports retailers focused on quality, service, and brand value.”Selro continues to grow its suite of integrations to support multi-channel sellers in scaling their business efficiently. The Rackhams integration reinforces Selro’s position as a go-to platform for modern eCommerce operations.Selro is a multi-channel eCommerce management platform designed to simplify and automate the operations of online retailers. From inventory and order management to shipping integrations and reporting, Selro empowers merchants to streamline their business across leading marketplaces including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Etsy, and more.Rackhams is a UK-based online department store and luxury marketplace that offers a curated selection of high-end fashion, home, beauty, and lifestyle products. It provides an exclusive platform for premium brands to connect with discerning shoppers seeking quality and sophistication.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.