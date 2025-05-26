Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum – Event Report Three Distinct Zones Offering a Deep Dive into Tokyo’s Culinary Culture A Fusion of Food and Entertainment: Live Performances Across Two Stages Brought Energy to the Entire Venue A Family-Friendly Experience Enhanced with Family Priority Seating, Kid-Friendly Menus, and Educational Food Workshops Authentic Sushi-Making Workshop Led by Professional Sushi Chefs

Over 53,000+ Visitors Celebrate Tokyo’s Culinary Excellence and Diversity

JAPAN, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exclusive three-day celebration of Tokyo’s evolving culinary scene, uniting hard-to-book restaurants and trending local favorites.

～Over 97% Satisfaction — “I Had No Idea Tokyo Offered Such Delicious Culinary Diversity,” Said Visitors～

The Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum was held over three days from Friday, May 16 to Sunday, May 18, at Symbol Promenade Park (Stone and Light Plaza / Flower Plaza) in Ariake, Tokyo.

Organized by the Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2025 Executive Committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, this year marking the fourth edition of this now-established culinary celebration. The 2025 festival recorded an impressive attendance of approximately 53,000 visitors.

Guests enjoyed a rare opportunity to indulge in the full spectrum of Tokyo’s culinary diversity—including hard-to-reserve restaurants, buzz-worthy local favorites, and interactive food experiences.

The event also featured live music performances, allowing visitors from both Japan and abroad to immerse themselves in the vibrancy of Tokyo’s food scene through a lively blend of taste, culture, and entertainment.



Many visitors were impressed by the depth of Tokyo’s culinary scene, commenting on the incredible variety of ingredients and the exceptional talent of its chefs.

At the event venue, a wide variety of food stalls lined the park—ranging from Edomae-style sushi hand-prepared by master chefs to trendy game meats, vegan cuisine, and more.

Visitors enjoyed the freedom to explore and savor Tokyo’s rich and diverse culinary landscape at their own pace.

According to post-event surveys, the event achieved an impressive 97% satisfaction rate, with many attendees expressing their desire to return next year.

The introduction of family priority seating—a new feature for 2025—was also well received, with numerous participants commenting that they were able to fully enjoy the experience with their children in comfort. Additional visitor feedback included enthusiastic comments such as:

“I had no idea Tokyo offered such delicious culinary diversity,”

“The variety was incredible—and everything was delicious.”

The Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum concluded on a high note, affirming its position as one of Tokyo’s premier culinary events.



Greeting Message from Tokyo Governor KOIKE Yuriko

(Delivered on her behalf by Tokyo Vice Governor MATSUMOTO Akiko)

“The Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum, a festival celebrating the incredible diversity of Tokyo’s world-class cuisine, is finally underway.

This year, guests can once again enjoy not only traditional dishes like Edo-style sushi—rooted in Edo-period culture—but also a wide variety of flavors from across Japan and around the world.

From plant-based cuisine and gluten-free options to international delicacies, the lineup reflects the growing richness of Tokyo’s ever-evolving culinary landscape.

As we look to the future, let us continue to share Tokyo’s vibrant and sophisticated food culture with audiences both in Japan and abroad ensuring that the world’s most delicious city lives on for generations to come, together with the Tokyo Tourism Ambassadors.”



Mr. SUZUKI Yahei, Owner and Chef of Piatto Suzuki

“Even in a small way, I hope to contribute to sharing Tokyo’s culinary culture with people in Japan and abroad.”

Mr. SEKIYA Kenichiro, Executive Chef of Château Restaurant Joël Robuchon

“In a city like Tokyo, where tradition and innovation coexist, I hope to help convey the beauty of its culinary culture to the world.”

Mr. CHEN Kentaro, 3rd Generation Executive Chef of Shisen Hanten

“Through Tokyo-style Sichuan cuisine, I hope to introduce the unique delights of Tokyo’s food culture to audiences in Japan and abroad.”

Mr. NONAGA Kimio, 3rd Generation Chef of Nihonbashi Yukari

“I hope to continue sharing Tokyo’s exceptional ingredients and the traditions of Japanese culinary culture to the world.”



＜Event Highlights＞

Three Distinct Zones Offering a Deep Dive into Tokyo’s Culinary Culture

The event was organized into three themed areas: the Edo Zone, the Food Journey Zone, and the Tokyo Delicious Zone.

The Edo Zone featured traditional flavors rooted in Tokyo’s culinary history—offering sushi, grilled unagi(eel), tempura, and soba—giving visitors a taste of timeless Edo-era cuisine.

The Food Journey Zone showcased gourmet dishes from across Japan, highlighting regional specialties and offering guests a culinary tour of the country—all in one place.

The Tokyo Delicious Zone spotlighted the latest and most talked-about gourmet offerings from Tokyo, featuring restaurants at the forefront of the city’s contemporary food scene.

Each zone was filled with standout dishes that captured the essence of its theme.

Throughout the venue—and across social media—guests expressed their delight at being able to casually enjoy dishes from renowned, often fully-booked, high-end establishments.

This rare and accessible opportunity drew enthusiastic crowds and created a festive atmosphere across all three days.

A Fusion of Food and Entertainment: Live Performances Across Two Stages Brought Energy to the Entire Venue

This year’s event featured two dedicated performance stages, showcasing a wide variety of live acts—from jazz and classical music to other dynamic performances that energized the entire venue.

Guests of all ages—from children to adults—were often seen enjoying live music and entertainment while savoring their meals throughout the event. The fusion of rhythm and flavor created a vibrant, multisensory atmosphere that elevated the overall culinary experience.



A Family-Friendly Experience Enhanced with Family Priority Seating, Kid-Friendly Menus, and Educational Food Workshops

This year, the event placed a stronger focus on creating a welcoming environment for families with small children.

The introduction of “Family Priority Seating,” which allowed strollers to remain beside tables, along with kid-friendly menu options, made it easier for families to relax and enjoy their meals together.

Many families were seen dining comfortably throughout the venue, enjoying the warm and inclusive atmosphere.

Interactive parent-child workshops were also a big hit with visitors.

One standout was the “Conveyor belt HAZAI SUSHI” workshop, where participants used scrap materials to craft rotating sushi models—giving both kids and adults a fun way to learn about food culture and sustainability.



Authentic Sushi-Making Workshop Led by Professional Sushi Chefs

This year marked the first-ever appearance of the Sushi-Making Workshop, which quickly became a hit, especially among international guests.

Participants enjoyed rare opportunity to learn authentic nigiri（grip） techniques directly from a seasoned sushi chef with over 30 years of professional experience.

Attendees watched intently as the chef demonstrated expert hand movements, then carefully tried their own hand at forming each piece of sushi.

With focused expressions and great care, they shaped the rice, added the toppings, and enjoyed tasting their handmade sushi on the spot—making it a truly immersive and memorable experience.



＜Introduction of Participating Restaurants＞

・Edo Zone

shiawasezanmai

Suzunari

unagi NYOROSUKE

Sushi Hajime

・Food Journey Zone

BLUE ENTRANCE KITCHEN

Utsunomiya Gyozakan

kamotosake

・Tokyo Delicious Zone

Shojin Cuisine DAIGO

Patisserie Cacahouete Paris

GENEI.WAGAN

HIBIYAKIIMO TOKYO

LA BETTOLA da Ochiai

Shisen Hanten

Saint FAUCON

HAL YAMASHITA

SHIMA with TOKYO JAPAN campaign

TOKYO Sand&Marche

YORONIKU

Kalpasi

Piatto Suzuki

AL MINA

Peruvian Cuisine ALDO

Blauer Engel

YopunoOubutashioyaki

OHKIYA -ENN-

TOKYO YAMANOTE CULINARY INSTITUTE

・Market & Food Culture Experience

Sushi TOKYO

Conveyor belt HAZAI SUSHI

JAPAN FAKE FOOD association

Pocket Art School

super tomato scoop

Boulangerie Atsushi

HELLO! DONUTS

ONIMARU

Shimbashi Tamura-cho SHINSHODOH

Meijiza

Niigata Rice Flour Sweets

URUSHINOSATOOOFUJI

KITAICHI SHIKKITEN

Ohsyo Kajuen

Tokyo Tourist Information Center

MAFFKANTO

Sales of Sake, Shochu, etc.

For more details, please visit the following URL:

https://tokyotokyo-delicious-museum.jp/en/



Event Summary

Title：Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum

Dates: May 16 (Fri) – May 18 (Sun), 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM

(Closes at 8:30 PM on the last day)

Last orders are taken 30 minutes before closing.

Gourmet Market, Food Culture Experience (Flower Plaza) 11:00 AM – 7:00PM

Venue：Symbol Promenade Park – Stone and Light Plaza / Flower Plaza

Ariake, Koto City, Tokyo

Access：

1 min. walk from Kokusai-Tenjijo Station (Rinkai Line)

3 min. walk from Ariake Station (Yurikamome Line)

5 min. walk from Tokyo Big Sight Station (Yurikamome Line)

Admission: Free (Food, beverages and experience contents are charged.)

Official Site： https://tokyotokyo-delicious-museum.jp/en/

Official SNS：

X：https://twitter.com/tt_d_museum

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/tokyotokyo.delicious.museum/

