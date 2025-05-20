Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to Host Roadshows in Tokyo & Osaka

Sanchi Stupa Tiger spotting at Panna Tiger Reserve Ancient Buddha Statue at Sanchi Stupa Deur Kothar, Rewa Landscapes of the Pachmarhi Hill Station

Showcasing Buddhist Heritage, Wildlife, and Culture to the Japanese Travel Trade

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh, the “Heart of Incredible India,” is renowned for its spiritual depth, cultural richness, and vibrant wildlife. Home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the world-famous Sanchi Stupa, the state offers a unique blend of history, nature, and spirituality.To promote its tourism offerings to the Japanese market, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will host two exclusive B2B roadshows this May—on May 22 at Conrad Tokyo and May 25 at the Imperial Hotel Ōsaka in Osaka.These roadshows mark a strategic outreach to the Asia-Pacific region and aim to strengthen ties with Japanese travel trade professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with senior officials from MPTB and explore the diverse tourism experiences Madhya Pradesh has to offer.The delegation will be led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary – Tourism & Culture and Managing Director – MPTB, along with Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director – Events & Marketing. They will present the latest developments in Madhya Pradesh’s tourism sector, including curated Buddhist circuits, sustainable tourism initiatives, and experiences tailored to Japanese travellers.From serene Buddhist sites like Satdhara, Deorkothar, and Murelkhurd to lush national parks such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Pench—home to the majestic Bengal tiger—Madhya Pradesh offers immersive journeys that connect visitors with India’s heritage, nature, and tradition.With these roadshows, MPTB seeks to position Madhya Pradesh as a top choice for Japanese travellers seeking authentic and spiritually enriching experiences.

