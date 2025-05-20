Keeper Security Appoints Shane Barney as Chief Information Security Officer

Shane Barney, Chief Information Security Officer, Keeper Security

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security, the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, is pleased to announce that security industry veteran Shane Barney has been appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Shane joins Keeper from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), where he served as the agency’s CISO for six years. As a leader in AI security, Shane holds a relevant and high-demand skill set to support Keeper’s innovative, future-facing growth.Shane spent nearly eleven years at the USCIS, where he served as Chief of the Cyber Intelligence Branch and Deputy CISO, prior to his CISO appointment. Before his official service with the USCIS, Shane worked with the organisation during his beginnings as a Federal security contractor. Shane holds two master’s degrees and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont.“Shane brings tremendous knowledge and demonstrated expertise in AI and cybersecurity to the Keeper team, further bolstering our internal investment in security, controls and compliance,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “As the digital threat landscape becomes more pervasive, AI-enabled cybersecurity platforms will become essential. We are thrilled to have Shane with us as part of our AI strategy and extensive work in protecting digital borders against cyber threats.”“As the new CISO at Keeper Security, I am excited to lead our efforts in enhancing cybersecurity strategies and protecting our clients’ critical data,” said Shane Barney. “I look forward to driving innovation, strengthening our security posture and fostering a culture of vigilance and resilience across our organisation, ensuring we remain at the forefront of building defenses against emerging threats.”As an advocate for cybersecurity in the public sector, Shane frequently participates in thought leadership and media advocacy. Shane has been regularly featured by global cybersecurity news outlets, including audio and written interviews and frequent keynote speaking engagements for cybersecurity education and awareness. Shane’s work with the USCIS earned him the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary’s Meritorious Service Silver Medal Award in 2023, which he was awarded in recognition of his efforts to transition the Federal organisation’s cyber defenses from reactive to proactive. The DHS noted that “Mr. Shane’s focus on security automation saw a $17 million return on investment in saved labour hours” in a single year. Shane was also named an H2O AI Top 100 AI Thought Leader in 2024.About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

