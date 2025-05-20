Government saddened by tragic loss of lives during Diepkloof protest

Government deeply regrets the tragic loss of lives during a violent housing protest in Soweto on Monday, 20 May 2025. Two people lost their lives when angry Diepkloof residents blocked roads, looted trucks, and clashed with police, citing the City of Johannesburg’s failure to develop vacant land.

GCIS Acting Director-General, Nomonde Mnukwa, said: “We strongly condemn the violence and looting that took place in Diepkloof and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the two individuals who lost their lives. Every life lost under such circumstances is one too many, and we deeply mourn this tragedy.”

Government acknowledges and upholds the constitutional right of all South Africans to protest and express their grievances. However, such actions must be conducted peacefully and within the confines of the law. The right to protest does not extend to acts of criminality, violence, or the infringement of the rights and safety of others.

“We are confident that law enforcement authorities will conduct a thorough investigation into the events of Monday to ensure those responsible are held accountable and to help prevent similar incidents in the future. Government has full confidence in the ability of the South African Police Service to act decisively and lawfully,” added Mnukwa.

Government calls on all citizens to exercise their rights responsibly, and to uphold the values of democracy, dialogue, and mutual respect. Violent acts and destruction of property not only weaken the legitimacy of genuine causes but also threaten the safety and livelihoods of innocent members of the community.

