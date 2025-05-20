Berexia and IBA Group Announce Fintech Partnership

IBA Group, a global IT services provider, and Berexia, a trusted partner in digital transformation and fintech innovation, announced a strategic partnership

Working together, we aim to accelerate financial inclusion and support the digital economy in Africa and globally.”
— Sami METWALI, Head of Products & Solutions at Berexia
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group, a leading global IT services provider, and Berexia, a trusted partner in digital transformation and fintech innovation, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate innovation and deliver high-impact financial technologies across Africa countries and internationally.

This collaboration brings together the two companies that have deep expertise and a shared vision for financial inclusion and digital transformation. With over 40 years of combined experience in the fintech sector, IBA Group and Berexia will leverage their complementary strengths to provide innovative financial products, scale existing solutions, and unlock new growth opportunities.

A Combination of Expertise and Innovation
Berexia and IBA Group bring proven expertise in delivering high-end fintech solutions, from mobile payments and digital banking to co-creating tailored fintech solutions. This partnership will enable an exchange of best practices, knowledge, and technical skills between their respective teams, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Vadzim Smatrayeu, VP FinTech Services at IBA Group, said, “We believe that collaboration is the key to solving mobile payment challenges. Collaboration with Berexia allows us to combine our technology expertise with their regional insights and advanced ecosystem to build impactful solutions that respond to real-world needs. Our extensive experience in the fintech sector will be an essential asset in this partnership.”

“Working together, we aim to accelerate financial inclusion and support the digital economy in Africa and globally,” added Sami METWALI, Head of Products & Solutions at Berexia. “Berexia and IBA Group are fully aligned and committed to investing in a strategic and ambitious fintech initiative in Morocco. We are also exploring further collaboration on additional use cases. Our partnership will not only benefit our clients and partners but will also help set new benchmarks for the fintech industry.”

Commitment to High-Potential Use Cases
The partnership will initially focus on high-potential use cases, such as SoftPOS solutions for SMEs, micro businesses, and individuals. The solutions will contribute to economic growth and improve financial accessibility in the African region.

About Berexia
Berexia is a leading consulting and technology services company specializing in digital transformation, enterprise IT solutions, and business innovation. With a strong presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Berexia supports both public and private sector organizations in modernizing their operations through advanced technologies and data-driven strategies.

The company offers end-to-end expertise in data management, AI-powered automation, and financial technology (FinTech), with a focus on delivering scalable, secure, and high-performing solutions. Berexia also maintains a strong commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, actively helping clients reduce their carbon footprint and adopt ESG best practices through its dedicated solution, EvoEdge.
As a strategic partner of leading technology vendors, Berexia has received multiple recognitions for its innovation-driven delivery and client-centric approach. For more information, visit http://www.berexia.com

About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group
About

A software service provider with optimized business processes and a proven history of customer interaction, IBA Group has a 30-year expertise in complex multiplatform projects. IBA Group is a trusted expert in intelligent automation, mainframe support and modernization, and SAP consulting and development. The IBA Group's 2,000+ IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 50+ countries. IBA Group has offices and development centers in 15 countries. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of North America – CEE Investment Awards by CEE Business Media.

http://ibagroupit.com

