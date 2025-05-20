The Inspiring Workplaces Group Launches Certified PeopleFirst™

A Global Workplace Culture Certification based on Employee Insight

LONDON & NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inspiring Workplaces Group, the global organisation known for recognising PeopleFirst cultures through its storytelling-based awards, has today launched a new product: Certified PeopleFirst ™ - a globally accessible workplace culture certification built on direct employee insight.The launch follows over a decade of work spotlighting the world's most inspiring organisations. With Certified PeopleFirst™, Inspiring Workplaces now offers companies the chance to go beyond storytelling and prove their culture in a scalable, science-backed way.“For over a decade, we’ve celebrated inspiring cultures through storytelling. Now, we’re giving organisations a new way to validate that culture through insight. Certified PeopleFirst™ doesn’t replace the Awards, it completes the picture” said Matt Manners, Founder of the Inspiring Workplaces Group.A New Standard for PeopleFirst CulturesCertified PeopleFirst™ measures what matters most:• Belief: Confidence in leadership and purpose• Belonging: Feeling included, valued, connected and safe• Future Confidence: Trust in the organisation’s direction, including its readiness for change and AIOrganisations that meet the certification threshold receive:• A Certified PeopleFirst™ badge (valid 12 months)• eNPS, Belief & Belonging scores• Full insights report (including the COMPASS culture map)• Brand-ready recognition toolsThe survey takes under 10 minutes per employee and offers leaders a clear map of where their culture stands and where it can grow.Built on a Decade of Real-World InsightCertified PeopleFirst™ was developed using lessons from thousands of award-winning case studies, gathered across 10 years of Inspiring Workplaces Awards entries from around the world. The framework reflects what truly inspires people at work.Manners continued, “At Inspiring Workplaces, we believe the greatest force in business is people. When people believe in what they do, belong to where they work and trust in the future, extraordinary things happen.We exist to help organisations around the world build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures, because in a world full of noise, cultures of inspiration deserve to stand out. Inspiring Workplaces don’t just change businesses, they transform the world, one person and one future at a time. Certified PeopleFirst™ takes that to another level.”Celebrate It. Certify It.Certified PeopleFirst™ complements the Inspiring Workplaces Awards by offering a different, but equally meaningful path to recognition.While the Awards celebrate inspiring culture stories through narrative-based submissions, Certified PeopleFirst™ proves culture through employee feedback and measurable insight.Many organisations pursue both. Celebrating their culture with stories and certifying it with data.Together, they offer a powerful way to inspire trust, attract talent and lead the future of work.Interested organisations can:• Download the full info pack here• or contact Inspiring Workplaces directly at matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive.Through its core programs: The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, Certified PeopleFirst™ and the free Inspiring Workplaces Community - the organization celebrates, certifies and connects leaders committed to creating environments where people feel seen, valued, and prepared for the future of work.In a world where workplaces shape lives, Inspiring Workplaces exists to spotlight those who lead with purpose, because inspiring cultures don’t just transform business, they change the world.Learn more at: www.inspiring-workplaces.com For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.comVisit our Company LinkedIn Page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.