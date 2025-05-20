Trades to be introduced into primary schools

Release date: 20/05/25

Almost 50 South Australian primary schools will take part in a new, industry-supported, vocational education program this year, helping to develop career pathways for a new generation of children.

The program was first piloted at five schools last year, but this year has been expanded and will see up to 1500 students participate in partnership with up to 50 potential employers, including SA Power Networks and local councils.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has included a focus on starting vocational education and training in primary schools to give students a passion for non-university pathways right from a young age – and is a focus of the $19m Career Education and Pathways Strategy.

This innovative program helps prepare students for future career opportunities available to them, including trade pathways.

In Term 2, 12 schools are enrolled in the program with students in Years 4 to 6 working with seven industry partners on real-life problems that need a solution.

For example, students at East Adelaide School will be challenged to find ways to increase the linkage between parks in the City of Norwood Payneham and St. Peters’ council areas to ensure safe wildlife movement between them.

Meanwhile, students at two primary schools – Hallett Cove and The Heights – will be engaged in a project to consider how to reduce power blackouts caused by bats landing on power lines.

Teachers are being provided with professional development and support throughout the term to help deliver the program with their class.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

This is an important project because it harnesses the enthusiasm of young students to be taken seriously and involved in real-world problems and engages them with opportunities for vocational education.

It is also exposing these students to career pathways that they may not have previously considered.

Not everyone will go to university, so it’s important that students can see opportunities in a range of different pathways, including in trades and apprenticeships, that can be just as rewarding.

This problem-based learning is an example of how the South Australian public education system is developing new opportunities – in an Australian first.

Attributable to The Heights School Assistant Principal Tarnya Adams

Here at The Heights School, we have four classes of Year 6 students working on problem-based learning in schools.

Our school is working on a project with SA Power Networks (SAPN) to find a solution to an issue they are having with the bat colony in Botanic Park interrupting power across various parts of Adelaide.

Last term, the teachers were provided training about the project and in week one of this term students had a briefing from SAPN about the issue. The students have started mind-mapping the Engineering Design Process by defining the problem and identifying the issues and are now in the research phase of this project.

This is an exciting opportunity for our students to think through real-world problems, undertake research and work through the design process. Our students are really enjoying this project so far and are looking forward to presenting their findings and solutions later this term.

Attributable to SA Power Networks Head of Organisational Capability Holly Waltham

SA Power Networks is thrilled to be part of this program with the SA Government and The Heights School.

As a big state employer, we are strongly focused on the early career talent pipeline and collaborating with Government and industry to collectively address future skills and workforce needs.

It is very exciting to support initiatives that align with organisational needs while also giving young South Australians something to get excited about and aspire to.