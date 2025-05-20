Medicine Repurposing Enables Value-Based Insomnia And Pain Therapy; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, Canada

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade.

A Promising Case of Medicine Repurposing: Clonidine for Insomnia in Chronic Pain Patients. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, BC, Canada.

Clonidine’s ability to deliver multi-dimensional pain and insomnia relief makes it a value-based therapy in integrated care strategies” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this era where value-based healthcare is shaping the future of medicine, drug repurposing offers a strategic pathway to improve outcomes while minimizing costs. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine highlights the example that Clonidine, a traditional cardiovascular medication, demonstrates superior results over Zopiclone in treating insomnia in chronic pain patients. The clinical study was conducted by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic . It showed that Clonidine, a medicine long used to manage hypertension, is a safe and effective alternative to sedative-hypnotic medication. Unlike Zopiclone, a sedative commonly associated with side effects like amnesia, hallucinations, and poor coordination, Clonidine showed a more favorable safety profile.Clonidine improved sleep initiation, duration, and quality more effectively than Zopiclone. Clonidine was associated with fewer central nervous system side effects. Additionally, patients reported significantly lower pain levels with Clonidine use. These findings have important implications for value-based care. Value-based care emphasizes improving patient outcomes while optimizing resource use. Thus, the study exemplifies how repurposing established medications can unlock new therapeutic benefits without the financial and regulatory burden of developing new drugs. Clonidine’s dual benefit, improving sleep and pain management, aligns with the core tenets of value-based care. Indeed, Clonidine’s ability to deliver multi-dimensional relief has positioned it as a high-value option in integrated care strategies.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesBamgbade OA, Tai-Osagbemi J, Bamgbade DO, Murphy-Akpieyi O, Fadire A, Soni NK, Mumporeze L. Clonidine is better than zopiclone for insomnia treatment in chronic pain patients. J Clin Sleep Med. 2022;18(6):1565-1571. PMID: 35112665.EIN Presswire. Healthcare Leadership Failures Require Metrics and Meritocracy Reforms. Fox 21 News 2025 (April 21).EIN Presswire. The Need to Teach Resourcefulness Initiatives in Human Care Systems. WJHL News 2025 (January 14).Jonker AH, Fetro C, Gogou MC, De Kort M, Stone H, Valentine N, Pasmooij AM. Drug repurposing for rare: Progress and opportunities for the rare disease community. Frontiers in Medicine. 2024;11,1352803.Krishnamurthy N, Grimshaw AA, Axson SA, Choe SH, Miller JE. Drug repurposing: a systematic review on root causes, barriers and facilitators. BMC Health Serv Res. 2022;22(1):970.Wang Y, Aldahdooh J, Hu Y, Yang H, Tang J, Tanoli Z. DrugRepo: A novel approach to repurposing drugs based on chemical and genomic features. Scientific Reports. 2022;12(1):1-13.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.