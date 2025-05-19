MPD Searching for Auto Theft Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an auto theft in Southeast.

• Theft (Theft From Motor Vehicle) on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at approximately 11:20 a.m., in the 900 block of 6th Street, Southwest, the suspect forcefully entered the victim’s vehicle, stole property, and then fled the scene. CCN 25055134

• Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto) on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at approximately 6:05 p.m., in the 900 block of 6th Street, Southwest, the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene. The vehicle has since been recovered. CCN 25056436

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.