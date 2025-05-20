Magnesium Injection Provides Value-based Therapy For Arthritis; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, Canada

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Magnesium Injection Therapy Is Effective And Safe For Severe Arthritis Pain; Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, BC, Canada

Magnesium injection represents a value-based, steroid-free therapy for severe arthritis pain” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthritis pain can be debilitating and may require injection therapy. Steroid injections, while common, come with risks, including immunosuppression and systemic effects. The need for safer and economically sustainable treatments has never been more urgent. A new study published in the SVOA Medical Research journal shows that injecting magnesium around the joints can effectively reduce arthritis pain and is a safe, affordable, and value-based option compared to steroid injections. It highlights that steroid-free injection therapy is especially beneficial for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) arthropathy.Led by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic , the study evaluated 20 adult males who suffered from severe hip or knee arthropathy. Participants received ultrasound-guided periarticular injections of either magnesium sulfate (1000 mg) or dexamethasone (10 mg) at four-month intervals. Magnesium and dexamethasone equally led to approximately 75% pain reduction, improved sleep quality (50%), and enhanced mobility (75%) based on validated scales. No complications were observed from magnesium injections. In contrast, two patients experienced transient complications from Dexamethasone injections. Magnesium injections cost $1 per dose of 1000mg, while dexamethasone injections cost $2 per dose of 10mg.This study has implications for value-based healthcare. Magnesium injection therapy aligns with the principles of value-based care. It provides comparable clinical outcomes to standard steroid therapy. It mitigates unnecessary healthcare costs associated with steroid-related adverse events. Magnesium injections minimize complication risks, especially in vulnerable populations. It supports long-term functional independence and quality of life for arthritis patients. Indeed, periarticular magnesium injection represents a promising, steroid-free approach to managing arthritis pain in high-risk patients. It exemplifies the shift toward value-based, patient-centered care in musculoskeletal medicine, offering cost-effective relief without compromising efficacy.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr. Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesBamgbade OA, Allen AM, Bamgbade DO, Tase NE, Donyagardrad H, Bada BE, Motshana T, Chorna O, Chansa M, Gitonga GG, Khanyile TM, Manuel B, Remwa R, Irakoze A. Periarticular Magnesium Injection Therapy Provides Pain Relief and Enables Steroid Avoidance in Sickle Cell Arthropathy Patients. SVOA Medical Research 2025, 3:3, 84-91.EIN Presswire. Healthcare Leadership Failures Require Metrics and Meritocracy Reforms. Fox 21 News 2025 (April 21).EIN Presswire. The Need to Teach Resourcefulness Initiatives in Human Care Systems. WJHL News 2025 (January 14).Fernández-Salido M, Alhambra-Borrás T, Casanova G, Garcés-Ferrer J. Value-Based Healthcare Delivery: A Scoping Review. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. 2024, 21(2):134.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.