2 Homes on .70± Acre N. King St. Double Lot in Downtown Leesburg, VA set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

3BR/1BA Home & 3BR/2BA Home on .7± Acre N. King St. Double Lot in Historic Downtown Leesburg, VA selling to the highest bidder announces Nicholls Auction Mktg.

Nicholls Auction Marketing announces the auction of a 3BR/1BA home and a 3BR/2BA home both in need of total restoration on .70± acre double lot with 5 detached and located close to Leesburg, VA.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of a 3 BR/1 BA home and a 3 BR/2 BA home both in need of total restoration on .70± acre double lot with 5 detached shops/garages/storage shed, rear fencing bordering Rotary Park and located within walking distance to all things in downtown Leesburg , VA on Monday, June 16 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“"Rare Opportunity" is an understatement -- One of the most desirable locations in downtown Leesburg,” said Nicholls. “Buy 2 homes on a total of .70 +/- acres.”“The properties are located within walking distance to all things in downtown Leesburg, borders Rotary Park, minutes to all schools, 1 miles to Inova Leesburg, 1 miles to Loudoun County Government Buildings, 1 mile to Leesburg Pike, minutes to Rt. 7, 15 miles to IAD and a short drive to Tysons, Alexandria, Arlington, DC, DCA, Frederick & Bethesda, MD,” said Brian Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers.The auction’s date, addresses and highlights follow below noted Damewood. Monday, June 16 @ 3 PM EDT --- 204 & 208 N. King St., Leesburg, VA 20176• 3 BR/1 BA Colonial style home in need of complete renovation on .23 +/- acre lot AND 3 BR/2 BA Colonial style home in need of complete renovation on .47 +/- acre lot in downtown Leesburg, VAo 204 N. King St. 3 BR/1 BA Colonial style home in need of complete renovation on .24 +/- acre lot in downtown Leesburg, VA This home measures 2,931 +/- total sf. (1,983 +/- sf. finished), and features an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, finished rear porch area, full unfinished cellar w/dirt floor Hardwood flooring throughout home Rear porch has been finished off as a sunroom; front porch is in weakened condition & needs repair Heating: electric baseboard, oil furnace in basement (condition unknown) w/oil tank in cellar; Cooling: window units; closed off fireplace in kitchen Public water & sewer; electric water heater Gravel driveway Detached wooden shed w/1 bay; rear fencingo 208 N. King St. This home measures 3,464 +/- total sf. (2,697 +/- sf. finished), and features an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room w/service stairway, study/office off of front foyer, 2nd floor has "bump out" overlooking N. King St., walk-up attic space, basement/cellar w/pantry interior entrance (stairs are unsafe) & exterior double door access Hardwood flooring throughout home Front covered porch overlooking N. King St.; side deck off of kitchen Heating: boiler w/hot water radiators (condition unknown), underground oil tank; Cooling: window units; closed/sealed fireplaces in kitchen & dining room; as-is fireplaces in living room & study/office Public water & sewer; electric water heater; water is currently shut off Gravel driveway Detached 3 bay garage; detached 1 bay garage; 2 outbuildings/storage sheds; rear fencing bordering Rotary Park & side fencingThe real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Brian Damewood (540-454-2326) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

