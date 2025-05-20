Pasona Group to Relocate Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion to Awaji Island

©️ Zhu Yumeng

The company aims to continue the legacy of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, linking to a sustainable future society

OSAKA, JAPAN, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu), together with consortium A New Dawn BV (AND BV)*, which designed and constructed the Netherlands Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, have announced that the Netherlands Pavilion "A New Dawn" will be relocated to Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan) after the Expo ends.

Currently being held on Yumeshima (Osaka Prefecture), the theme of Expo 2025 is "Designing Future Society for Our Lives", bringing nations together to work toward a sustainable, global society. The Netherlands pavilion, featuring Dutch character Miffy as the pavilion's "Kids Ambassador", is themed on "Common Ground"—sharing and creating new values together with the aim of building a healthy and happy society. Based on the concept of "circularity", the name of the pavilion is "A New Dawn", with the large sphere in the center of the building representing sustainable clean energy and the rising sun.

Pasona Group, together with AND BV, has announced plans to relocate the Netherlands Pavilion to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, after the Expo ends, and will continue to discuss plans for usage of the pavilion.

* A New Dawn BV is a consortium which designed and constructed the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2025, consisting of Dutch architecture firm RAU, design studio Tellart, engineering consultancy, and Osaka-based Japanese construction company ASANUMA CORPORATION.

■About Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion "A New Dawn"

The Netherlands aims to bring people together to create a healthy and happy society, and is participating in Expo 2025 to share and create new values together under the theme of "Common Ground". The Netherlands Pavilion is "circular" and designed with reusable materials, featuring a glowing anthropogenic ("man-made") sun floating in the building's center—a "Sun for the Next Generation" representing sustainable clean energy and the rising sun.



