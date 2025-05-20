Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services, Inc. Launches HVAC Division in Orlando, FL

Chiller Repair Florida Florida Chiller Service Florida Chiller Repair

Expanding Services to Central Florida, the Veteran-Owned Company Brings Over 40 Years of Combined HVAC Experience to Residential and Commercial Clients

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services, Inc., a trusted Veteran-Owned Florida-based company, proudly announces the launch of its new HVAC Division in Orlando, FL. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it brings its decades of expertise in HVAC installation, chiller repair service, boiler repair service, and commercial HVAC repair to Central Florida.

The new division will be led by Angel Rodriguez, a highly respected HVAC professional with more than 20 years of industry experience, including specialization in large-scale systems such as 1200-ton chillers at the Hyatt Regency Disney. Angel's leadership brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on expertise, positioning the division to serve Orlando’s commercial and residential sectors with unmatched quality and technical proficiency.

A Strategic Expansion Backed by Proven Expertise

Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services, Inc. enters the Orlando market with a mission to deliver high-performance HVAC solutions to businesses and homeowners alike. The team brings over 41 years of combined HVAC experience, ensuring clients receive expert-level care across all service offerings.

The new Orlando HVAC division will focus on:

HVAC Installation for commercial and residential properties

Chiller Repair Services for industrial facilities and hotels

Boiler Repair Services for warehouses, commercial kitchens, and hospitality venues

Commercial HVAC Repair for businesses, office buildings, and industrial complexes

“We are thrilled to bring our commitment to excellence and veteran values to the Orlando community,” said Frederick Franks, founder of Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services, Inc. “With Angel Rodriguez leading the charge, we are confident in our ability to provide world-class HVAC service with a personalized, mission-first approach.”

Vision for Orlando: Reliability, Innovation, and Service Integrity

The expansion comes at a time when demand for dependable commercial HVAC repair and advanced mechanical systems in Central Florida is on the rise. From downtown Orlando high-rises to sprawling industrial parks and family homes, the need for efficient heating and cooling systems is critical. The new division is prepared to meet this challenge head-on with rapid response times, top-tier equipment, and veteran discipline.

“Our goal is simple,” stated Angel Rodriguez, Division Lead for Vetcon’s Orlando HVAC branch.

“To raise the standard of HVAC service in Orlando through experience, craftsmanship, and a dedication to getting the job done right the first time. From chiller repair service to residential HVAC installation, we treat every project as a mission—planned, executed, and completed with precision.”

Serving All of Florida with Honor and Skill

Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services, Inc. has built a reputation throughout Florida as a company that values integrity, transparency, and excellence. Proudly Veteran-Owned, the company extends its values of service and discipline into every job site, big or small. With teams operating across the state, the new Orlando HVAC division strengthens the company's ability to serve commercial and residential clients wherever they are located.

Whether it’s upgrading HVAC systems in hotels or handling emergency commercial HVAC repair for warehouses and businesses, Vetcon remains a trusted partner for Florida’s mechanical needs.

Vetcon HVAC & Plumbing Services, Inc

710 NE 30th Ave

Ocala, FL 34470

352-254-5022

