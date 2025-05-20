Ukrainian femtech startup Ovul secures equity-free funding from Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund

Ovul saliva-based estrogen tracker

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovul, the world’s first saliva-based AI estrogen tracker, has been selected for the latest cohort of the Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund. The program provides up to US $100,000 in non-dilutive funding and up to US $350,000 in additional Google Cloud credits, and hands-on mentorship to 30 breakthrough Ukrainian ventures operating in AI, quantum computing, education, healthcare, and other frontier sectors.

“Google’s support brings us closer to making hormone insights as easy as taking a selfie. With equity-free capital and powerful cloud tools, we can scale our computer-vision models and deliver affordable, lab-grade analytics to millions of women.” said Kateryna Andreeva, CMO & Co-Founder, Ovul

Last week, Ovul launched its Estrogen Trend Indicator on iOS, expanding beyond fertility and ovulation tracking to support women navigating perimenopause and menopause. The feature provides day-to-day qualitative insights so users can anticipate mood swings, hot flashes, or sleep disruptions and intervene early with lifestyle adjustments or medical guidance.

“Our goal has always been to bridge the gap between ovulation tracking apps and lab-grade at-home hormone monitoring. Ovul is the first reproductive wellness solution that delivers a consumable-free device and app capable of monitoring estrogen trends and actually confirming ovulation. It’s a breakthrough we’re extremely proud of.” added Ihor Kovalenko CTO & Co-founder of Ovul. “Google’s support will accelerate our roadmap toward mass market adoption..”

Serhii Zatsarynin, PhD, CEO & scientific co-founder, emphasized the strategic fit: “Ovul pushes the boundaries of AI in digital health-tech. Access to Google Cloud’s GPU-optimized infrastructure lets us retrain models faster and explore generative approaches for personalized hormonal forecasting.”

The US $10 million Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund, managed by 1991 Accelerator, is the largest equity-free initiative of its kind in the region, designed to help founders maintain operations, grow revenue, and lay the groundwork for Ukraine’s post-war economic recovery. blog.google

Market Impact

Hormonal conditions—from infertility to menopause symptoms—cost healthcare systems an estimated US $600 billion each year. Ovul’s saliva-based approach offers daily monitoring that is non-invasive, waste-free, and far cheaper than traditional lab tests. By democratizing real-time estrogen data, Ovul aims to reduce late diagnoses, empower self-care, and give clinicians continuous trendlines instead of sporadic blood draws.

Funding & Next Steps

Ovul is now raising a Seed round to accelerate U.S. and EU regulatory approvals and expand market share. Interested investors may contact info@ovul.ai.

About Ovul

Ovul combines artificial intelligence with saliva-ferning analysis to track estrogen and support women’s hormonal health—from the first menstrual cycle through menopause. Its pocket-sized reader and companion app deliver real-time, actionable insights that fit effortlessly into daily life.

