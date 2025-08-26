Ovul and AthenaDAO Launch World’s First Decentralized At-Home Hormone Research with Free Device for Women

Ovul saliva based AI hormone tracker

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovul, a pioneering femtech startup, has announced an unprecedented research partnership with AthenaDAO, a global decentralized science collective, to initiate the world’s first decentralized study of its kind on women’s hormonal health. This groundbreaking collaboration leverages advanced AI technology to allow women to conveniently track estrogen trends from home using just a drop of saliva, eliminating the traditional need for blood tests or clinic visits.

Ovul’s innovation comes from extensive efforts in developing and training their AI algorithm, which now accurately interprets dried saliva ferning—a phenomenon historically studied and known to be rising estrogen levels. Previously, accurate interpretation of saliva ferning required professional medical assessment, available only through a doctor's office visit. However, Ovul AI has dramatically transformed this process, having trained their Ovulation Monitor algorithm on over 10,000 images, and achieving an impressive accuracy rate of over 96% in identifying fertile window and pinpointing ovulation.

Beyond ovulation and fertility, the Ovul AI device is a Hormone Monitor that is consumable-free and reusable, offering unparalleled frequency of testing. Women can conveniently perform saliva tests hourly, providing extraordinary detail and real-time insights into daily hormonal fluctuations and long-term trends. This high-resolution monitoring is especially beneficial for observing immediate hormone responses to factors such as hydration, stress, travel, physical activity, and alcohol consumption. Regular menstrual cycles, often unexpectedly early or delayed, may finally have explanations through data gathered in this innovative study.

Ovul’s AI-powered insights can detect subtle changes in estrogen trends, providing essential early detection for menopause. Understanding these hormonal shifts early allows women to proactively manage perimenopause and menopause transitions with timely, personalized lifestyle and health interventions.

Participants in the study will receive complimentary access to Ovul’s sophisticated AI Fertility Tracker App, which delivers results and insightful feedback on their hormonal rhythms, empowering women with data-driven strategies for fertility, nutrition, and overall health. The app’s intuitive interface highlights how various lifestyle factors influence hormonal health, facilitating meaningful lifestyle adjustments.

This collaborative research seeks to establish additional critical correlations between hormone levels and various lifestyle aspects, potentially unlocking answers to longstanding questions about female health, fertility timing, and symptom variability. By filling significant gaps in existing knowledge, this study could revolutionize personalized healthcare for women, providing insights into optimal diet, nutrition, exercise routines, and managing hormonal fluctuations effectively.

The implications of this study are far-reaching, with potential outcomes including personalized health recommendations, improved fertility guidance, comprehensive hormonal wellness programs, and early intervention protocols for menopause and related hormonal issues.

Women worldwide interested in joining this pioneering study and receiving a free Ovul device can register at the following link.

For more information, visit www.ovul.ai

ОVUL AI - Fertility Monitor (Hormone & Ovulation Tracker)

ABOUT ATHENADAO

AthenaDAO is the leading decentralized community of researchers, funders, and advocates working to advance women’s health research and development. Our thesis is science first. Focusing on the foundation enables more R&D, leading to more clinical data, increased investment capital, and therapeutics for women, ultimately providing women with more options and solutions for any aspect of their health.

For more information, please visit: https://www.athenadao.co/

Contact: Victoria Dmitruczyk at community@athenadao.co

