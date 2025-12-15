Ovul Selected by Ukraine’s Ministry of Technology to Represent National Innovation at CES 2026

Ovul platform combines a saliva based at home device with intelligent software to deliver personalized insights across fertility, ovulation, perimenopause, and menopause Ovul reusable, saliva based estrogen monitor paired with the Ovul AI app Ovul AI Hormone Monitor and App

Ukrainian FemTech company demonstrates rapid growth, platform expansion, and AI driven health innovation on the global stage

We recently rolled out in app perimenopause support functionality. CES is the ideal platform to demonstrate how simple at home hormone monitoring can be” — Kateryna Andreeva, Co-founder of Ovul

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovul, an AI powered women’s health technology company, has been selected by Ukraine’s Ministry of Technology to represent Ukrainian innovation at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Ovul is one of eight startups chosen to participate in Ukraine’s official national delegation, highlighting the country’s most promising and globally competitive technologies.

The selection marks a major milestone for Ovul following a year of accelerated growth, platform expansion, and scientific validation. Originally launched as a fertility and ovulation tracking solution, Ovul recently expanded its platform to include perimenopause and menopause support, opening access to a significantly larger and underserved global market.

“This nomination comes at a pivotal moment for Ovul,” said Kateryna Andreeva, Co founder of Ovul. “We recently rolled out in app perimenopause support functionality, allowing us to serve an entirely new and vast user population. CES is the ideal platform to demonstrate how simple at home hormone monitoring can be, while also showcasing our newly trained AI menopause support features.”

Ovul’s technology combines a reusable, consumable-free saliva based device with proprietary artificial intelligence to analyze hormone related patterns and trends. Over the past year, the company has significantly grown its user base and proprietary dataset, strengthening its AI models and accelerating product development across multiple stages of hormonal health.

In addition to commercial growth, Ovul recently achieved a major scientific milestone with the publication of peer reviewed validation research in the National Library of Medicine, reinforcing the credibility of its technology and underlying methodology.

“We are honored that Ovul has been chosen to represent Ukraine’s vibrant innovation landscape,” said Serhii Zatsarynin, PhD, CEO of Ovul. “This recognition highlights how far we have come in a very short period of time and reflects our team’s ability to execute, adapt, and consistently deliver on our vision. It is a powerful example of what focused determination and strong technical leadership can achieve.”

At CES 2026, Ovul will exhibit as part of the Ukrainian Pavilion within the Global Pavilions, presenting its expanded platform to international investors, partners, healthcare leaders, and global media. The company’s participation underscores Ukraine’s growing influence in health technology and applied artificial intelligence, even amid challenging global conditions.

About Ovul

Ovul is a women’s health technology company focused on accessible, AI powered hormone monitoring. The Ovul platform combines a saliva based at home device with intelligent software to deliver personalized insights across fertility, ovulation, perimenopause, and menopause. Designed for daily use, Ovul empowers users with meaningful hormone trend data while continuously improving through a growing real world dataset and peer reviewed science.

About CES

CES is the world’s largest technology exhibition, bringing together innovators, investors, and industry leaders from across the globe to showcase breakthrough technologies and shape the future of global markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.