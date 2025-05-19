MPD Statement on Absconders Involved in Northeast Shooting

On Sunday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department was notified that three DYRS committed juveniles absconded from a contracted facility in Pennsylvania. It was reported the teens stole a red 2016 Land Rover SUV with Pennsylvania license plates. Detectives developed information indicating the juveniles had returned to the District of Columbia, and a lookout was issued to all MPD districts for the stolen vehicle and the suspects. The Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) entered the vehicle’s license plate into MPD’s License Plate Reader (LPR) systems for tracking.

At approximately 10:49 p.m., First District officers responded to the 700 block of 8th Street, NE, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound who reported he had been robbed. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects were reported to be in a red SUV.

LPR data from RTCC and Flock LPR cameras confirmed the red Land Rover with Pennsylvania tags was involved in the robbery and shooting.

A short time later, a First District officer spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound in the 1100 block of H Street, NE. Falcon 1, MPD’s helicopter, was requested and quickly located the vehicle. While under aerial surveillance, five suspects bailed out of the SUV and fled on foot. Two of them re-entered the vehicle and drove off. Officers apprehended one of the remaining suspects and recovered an AR-15-style rifle nearby.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., a Seventh District officer spotted the red SUV traveling on Alabama Avenue, SE. Due to its involvement in the earlier violent crime, a vehicle pursuit was authorized. Falcon 1 re-engaged and followed the SUV until it stopped near Minnesota Avenue and T Street, SE, where the remaining suspects bailed out. Two additional suspects were located and taken into custody.

The three arrestees were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Robbery, and related firearm offenses. One of those arrested is a DYRS absconder. MPD continues to search for the two remaining absconders.

“Thanks to the quick coordination between our Real Time Crime Center, responding patrol officers, and Falcon 1, we were able to locate the suspects, recover a dangerous firearm, and make multiple arrests,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “MPD will continue working to hold violent offenders accountable for their actions in our city.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

