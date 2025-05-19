MPD Statement on Navy Yard Juvenile Activity

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to large groups of juveniles who gathered in the Navy Yard on Saturday evening, causing disturbances, creating disorder, and committing at least two robberies. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

MPD officers responded quickly to address the situation and ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Three juveniles were arrested. We are continuing to investigate these incidents and will hold accountable anyone who engaged in unlawful activity.

“We want our young people to enjoy everything this city has to offer, from parks and recreation events to our Late-Night Hype and Beat the Streets programs, and all activities that give them an engaging and safe space to gather,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “However, we will not tolerate criminal behavior that puts others at risk, or disrupts the safety of our residents, businesses or visitors in our city.”

Chief Smith will be meeting with city leaders and community members this week to address concerns, reinforce our shared commitment to public safety, and discuss collaborative solutions.

We are also urging parents and guardians to take accountability for knowing where their children are and what they are doing, particularly during the evening and overnight hours. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and we all have a role to play in keeping our communities safe and helping guide our youth toward positive, productive engagements.

Anyone with information or video footage related to these incidents is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.