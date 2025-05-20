City of Carson Hosts a FREE Mental Health Forum During Mental Health Awareness Month

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: pio@carsonca.govMEDIA ADVISORYWhat: City of Carson Hosts a FREE Mental Health Forum During Mental Health Awareness MonthWhen: Friday, May 23, 2025Where: Carson Event Center801 E. Carson StreetCarson, CA 90745Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the City of Carson is hosting a FREE Mental Health Forum open to all age groups. This year’s forum will focus on the critical intersection between technology and mental health.A lineup of knowledgeable and experienced speakers will present on a variety of timely and relevant topics, including:Social Media Isn't Your TherapistEmotional Wellbeing and StressSoul Care: Spiritual Health and Mental WellnessCyber BullyingThroughout the day, attendees will have opportunities to participate in scheduled mental health breaks, including guided stretching, laughter yoga, and a relaxing sound bath designed to promote wellness and mindfulness.Additional highlights include refreshments, a live musical performance, and more than 20 educational vendors offering valuable mental health resources and information.This important event encourages all members of the community to prioritize their mental wellbeing and embrace opportunities for self-care and connection.Registration is available online by visiting https://cutt.ly/OnlineReg , or by calling (310) 952-1782 ext. 1471 for more information.###

