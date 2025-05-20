NAMIC ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2025 VISION AWARDS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications), the premier organization dedicated to workforce development for the media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced the winners of its 31st annual Vision Awards, which honor outstanding original programming on television and digital platforms.

“We are thrilled with the continued success and popularity of these highly prestigious awards,” said NAMIC’s Chief of Strategy and Programs Anne-Marie Burton. “This year we received an unprecedented number of submissions, which reflect a powerful wave of creativity and demonstrate the rich tapestry of cultures, voices, and perspectives that today’s viewing audiences have come to expect.”

The 2025 Vision Awards winners are as follows:

Animation
Kindergarten: The Musical! – Disney Jr./Disney+

Best Performance – Comedy
Liza Colón-Zayas in The Bear – FX/Hulu

Best Performance – Drama
Aldis Hodge in Cross – Prime Video

Children’s
Dora – Nickelodeon

Comedy
We Are Lady Parts – Peacock

Digital Media – Short Form
TV Onederland Presents: The Huxtables – TV One

Documentary
Bad River – Peacock

Drama
Genius: MLK/X – National Geographic

Foreign Language
Las Amazonas de Yaxunah – ESPN


Lifestyle
Delicious Miss Brown – Food Network

News/Informational
Raising Fame – TV One

Original Movie or Special
Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love – Lifetime

Reality
Top Chef – Bravo

Reality – Social Issues
BET Black Men’s Summit – Black Entertainment Television Networks

Sports
FOX Sports’ Presentation of MLB at Rickwood Field – FOX Sports

Variety/Talk Show
Tamron Hall Show – Disney Entertainment Distribution

Each year, award submissions are reviewed by a panel of judges comprised of industry executives. Applications are open to broadcast and cable networks, cable operators, syndicators, VOD content produced by cable and/or broadcast companies for web or mobile digital platforms, independent film/video production companies, and distributors.

ABOUT NAMIC
Since 1980, NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) has been recognized as the premier organization dedicated to workforce development for the media, entertainment, and technology industries. With more than 2,500 individual members, NAMIC has an estimated reach of more than 700,000 people and represents the industry’s leading national and international companies. Our award-winning, globally recognized programs and initiatives help professionals advance their careers, strengthen their management and leadership skills, and prepare for executive roles that equip them to drive business success in today’s dynamic and competitive marketplace. For more information, please visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

2025 Vision Awards Winners

