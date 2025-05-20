NAMIC ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2025 VISION AWARDS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications), the premier organization dedicated to workforce development for the media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced the winners of its 31st annual Vision Awards, which honor outstanding original programming on television and digital platforms.“We are thrilled with the continued success and popularity of these highly prestigious awards,” said NAMIC’s Chief of Strategy and Programs Anne-Marie Burton. “This year we received an unprecedented number of submissions, which reflect a powerful wave of creativity and demonstrate the rich tapestry of cultures, voices, and perspectives that today’s viewing audiences have come to expect.”The 2025 Vision Awards winners are as follows:AnimationKindergarten: The Musical! – Disney Jr./Disney+Best Performance – ComedyLiza Colón-Zayas in The Bear – FX/HuluBest Performance – DramaAldis Hodge in Cross – Prime VideoChildren’sDora – NickelodeonComedyWe Are Lady Parts – PeacockDigital Media – Short FormTV Onederland Presents: The Huxtables – TV OneDocumentaryBad River – PeacockDramaGenius: MLK/X – National GeographicForeign LanguageLas Amazonas de Yaxunah – ESPNLifestyleDelicious Miss Brown – Food NetworkNews/InformationalRaising Fame – TV OneOriginal Movie or SpecialTerry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love – LifetimeRealityTop Chef – BravoReality – Social IssuesBET Black Men’s Summit – Black Entertainment Television NetworksSportsFOX Sports’ Presentation of MLB at Rickwood Field – FOX SportsVariety/Talk ShowTamron Hall Show – Disney Entertainment DistributionEach year, award submissions are reviewed by a panel of judges comprised of industry executives. Applications are open to broadcast and cable networks, cable operators, syndicators, VOD content produced by cable and/or broadcast companies for web or mobile digital platforms, independent film/video production companies, and distributors.# # #ABOUT NAMICSince 1980, NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) has been recognized as the premier organization dedicated to workforce development for the media, entertainment, and technology industries. With more than 2,500 individual members, NAMIC has an estimated reach of more than 700,000 people and represents the industry’s leading national and international companies. Our award-winning, globally recognized programs and initiatives help professionals advance their careers, strengthen their management and leadership skills, and prepare for executive roles that equip them to drive business success in today’s dynamic and competitive marketplace. For more information, please visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

