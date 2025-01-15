NAMIC Announces the 2025 Board of Directors & Chapter Officers

NAMIC Celebrates Newly Appointed Leaders to its National Board of Directors and Chapters.

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), Inc., proudly announces the appointment of five new directors to its National Board of Directors and the election of chapter officers, effective January 1, 2025. These visionary leaders will play an essential role in advancing NAMIC's mission to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) while cultivating a future-ready pipeline of leaders equipped to drive innovation and authentic representation across the media, entertainment, and technology industries.Joining the National Board is Dwayne Campbell, VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Strategic Initiatives, Office of Global Inclusion Paramount; Denya ChinQuee, Senior Manager Global Marketing Insights, Amazon Advertising; Glenn Goldsmith, Senior Vice President, Programming, Mediacom Communications Corporation (re-appointed); Monique Manners, CEO, Monique Manners Consulting; and Maria Soares, SVP Production and Content Strategy at ESPN.Each new board member will serve a two-year term, leveraging their industry expertise to guide NAMIC's efforts in driving inclusive leadership and authentic workforce representation.“Our newest board members bring an extraordinary wealth of knowledge and passion to NAMIC’s mission,” said Anne-Marie Burton, NAMIC’s Chief of Strategy and Programs. “Their leadership will ensure we continue to innovate and advocate for equity and inclusion, creating spaces where all voices are heard and valued.”The Executive Committee of NAMIC's National Board of Directors includes: Chair– Emory Walton III, VP, Content Distribution, A+E Networks; Vice Chair Sandy Nunez, VP, On-Air Talent Management, NFL Network; Secretary Jamone West, Senior Director of Distribution Marketing, REVOLT Media & TV; Treasurer Mike Alexander, Principal and Owner, Level Engineering LLC; Nilda Cid Gumbs, Chief of Staff, NCTA-The Internet & Television Association; and Sonya Middleton, SVP General Counsel, Cox Communications Inc. Currently serving as NAMIC National Board directors are, Charnelle Anderson, SVP, Marketing and Creative Services, TV One & CLEO TV Networks; Sheereen Miller Russell, EVP, Client Partnerships and Inclusion Solutions, Warner Bros. Discovery; Gurinder J. Singh, Vice President Legal, AlticeUSA; and Nyree D. Wright, Executive Vice President, Crisis & Risk Communications Edelman.NAMIC also announces its 2025–2026 Chapter Officers, whose two-year terms will focus on professional development, networking, and advancing DEI best practices within their regions. These officers are essential in connecting local members to NAMIC’s broader mission and resources.“Our chapter officers embody the heart of NAMIC’s community engagement,” added Burton. “Their dedication and leadership inspire our members to grow, connect, and lead with purpose, making a profound impact on their communities and industries.”Please visit the NAMIC Newsroom for the list of officers.About NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the media, entertainment and technology industries. With over 2,500 active members and 18 chapters nationwide, NAMIC collaborates with industry leaders to expand and support a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Through initiatives in leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment, NAMIC remains committed to advancing DEI in the workplace.For more information about NAMIC and the resources offered, please visit www.namic.com and follow @NAMICNational on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

