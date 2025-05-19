DHS Hits Back at Tim Walz’s Dangerous Rhetoric Comparing ICE to Gestapo

While politicians like Gov. Walz fight to protect criminal illegal aliens, ICE officers will continue risking their lives to arrest murderers, kidnappers, and pedophiles

WASHINGTON – Following Governor Tim Walz’s sickening rhetoric calling Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents “Trump’s modern-day Gestapo,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is setting the facts straight on the bravery of our ICE enforcement agents. Every day they risk their lives to arrest vicious criminal illegal aliens let into our country by the previous administration.

“Governor Walz’s comments comparing ICE agents to the Gestapo is sickening. This type of rhetoric and demonization of ICE officers has led to our officers facing a 413% increase in assaults,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “While politicians like Walz fight to protect criminal illegal aliens, our ICE officers will continue putting their lives and safety on the line to arrest murderers, kidnappers, and pedophiles that were let into our country by the previous administration’s open border policies.”

Below are just a few examples of violent criminal aliens ICE has arrested in Tim Walz’s Minnesota:

On May 1, 2025, ICE arrested Abdirashid Elmi, a 50-year-old illegal alien from Somalia. His criminal history includes convictions for murder, driving while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct.

On April 24th, ICE announced the arrest of Erick Martinez Mondragon, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico and a member of the 18th Street gang. He served time for robbery and possession of a firearm.

On April 25, ICE announced the arrest of Marco Quizhpi Granda, an illegal criminal alien from Ecuador. He was previously convicted for criminal sexual conduct with a child.

On January 26, 2025, ICE arrested Octavio Juarez-Bonilla, an illegal alien from Mexico. He previously possessed child pornography on a work computer.

On February 19, 2025, ICE arrested Thailand Oh, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Laos. Oh’s criminal history includes convictions for domestic assault and weapons charges. Oh has had a final order of removal since April 5, 2024.

On May 9, 2025, ICE arrested Jorge Padilla Mendez, an illegal alien from Ecuador. He was previously arrested for robbery. Padilla was ordered removed by an immigration judge on August 28, 2024.



On May 9th, ICE announced the arrest of Abymahel Torres-Arriaga, a 36-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. He has a conviction for selling heroin/meth/fentanyl from the Goodhue County District Court in Red Wing, MN.

On May 8th ICE announced the arrest of Edgar David Felipe-Mendez, an illegal alien from Guatemala. He has a previous conviction of conspiracy to sell heroin/meth/fentanyl from the Goodhue County District Court in Red Wing, MN,

On April 30, 2025, ICE arrested Blong Yang, His past criminal convictions include carrying a concealed weapon and fourth degree sexual assault. Yang has had a final order of removal since April 19, 2023.