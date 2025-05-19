UDC To Pursue Alternatives For Mail Service

The Utah Department of Corrections has worked diligently for the last several months with the third-party mail scanning vendor, Pigeonly, to find a remedy to the mail issues experienced by families and the incarcerated. We provided the vendor a list of delinquencies in their contract performance and a 30-day period to cure these items.

As of today, UDC does not consider these issues to be corrected to our satisfaction.

UDC continues to have numerous issues reported concerning Pigeonly’s services from staff, inmates, and the inmate’s family and other loved ones. At this point, UDC is pursuing alternatives to Pigeonly’s services to meet the mail needs of UDC’s inmates and their family and loved ones.

This service will need to balance the security needs of the facility to reduce contraband coming in through the mail, and the need for loved ones to remain in contact with those who are incarcerated. When we find an acceptable alternative that meets these needs, we will officially terminate the contract with Pigeonly. At that time we will also share details on any changes to mail delivery with loved ones and the public.

During this in-between time, we want to provide you with some answers to possible questions:

Q: How do we send mail from now until another solution is found?

A: At this time, please continue to use Pigeonly to send mail. While we are not satisfied with the delivery times, accuracy and quality; mail is being delivered to incarcerated individuals through their system. There are a few third-party services you can also use to send in photos and letters that are accepted by the UDC mail room.

Q: Can we send mail directly to UDC facilities?

A: No. Until a secure solution is found, please continue to use Pigeonly or one of the three services listed above to send mail to UDC facilities.

Thank you for your continued feedback on the mail system and for keeping us updated on the challenges with delivery and quality. We understand this is a frustrating experience for many and we are certain we can find a solution in the very near future.