South Seas Welcomes Boaters Back as Yacht Harbor and Captiva Landing Marinas Officially Reopen

Whether you're docking for the day, the weekend, or an extended stay, our marinas offer an unmatched blend of service, convenience, and natural beauty.” — South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell

CAPTIVA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Seas, located on Captiva Island along Florida’s Gulf Coast, proudly announces that its two marinas, Yacht Harbor Marina and Captiva Landing Marina, are now fully open and welcoming back boating guests. A beloved area of Florida, the marinas at South Seas have long been a preferred destination for sailors, sport fishers, and cruising yachtsmen alike. Following significant enhancements and a strong commitment to excellence, both Yacht Harbor, located at the north end of the resort, and Captiva Landing, adjacent to the new Captiva Landing, coming soon, are now operational and offering full-service access for guests arriving by sea.“Boating is central to the South Seas experience, and we’re thrilled to welcome vessels back to our docks,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell. “Whether you're docking for the day, the weekend, or an extended stay, our marinas offer an unmatched blend of service, convenience, and natural beauty.”Marina amenities include:• Deep-water slips for vessels up to 130 feet at Yacht Harbor Marina• Shore power and fueling stations• Ice, water, and pump-out services• Marina concierge for recreation and activity planning• Access to Captiva Club experiences, including resort amenities, dining, and recreation are available only when booked through South Seas directly or for those boaters who choose to sleep on their boats.Both marinas are now accepting reservations and offering transient slip rentals, making South Seas an ideal port of call for island-hopping adventures, weekend escapes, or long-term stays in Southwest Florida.Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida’s mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides. The resort recently opened Redfish Grill and the beloved Scoops & Slices ice cream and pizza parlor. South Seas offers a range of accommodations of varying types, each steps from the Gulf of Mexico including beach villas, marina villas, tennis villas and beach homes available for reservations.Boaters may contact the marina office directly to reserve slips and learn more about services and availability. For more information, visit SouthSeas.com or call (800) 237-6000. Follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, or Instagram at @SouthSeasResort.# # #About South SeasPresenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. Outstanding golf, famed fishing, boating, yachting and discovering storied barrier islands, flavorful dining and memorable island adventures are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. As a new chapter begins, one that has been inspired by the many past generations of guests and thoughtfully recast for the future South Seas is dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort. SouthSeas.com

