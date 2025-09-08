The Windsor Court Unveils ‘Mardi Gras, Made Yours’ Package via Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Live Like a Legend Program

The Windsor Court Two-Bedroom Guest Suite Riders at Mardi Gras Exterior of The Windsor Court in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mardi Gras Float Aerial View of Mardi Gras Parade

Exclusive offering invites guests to celebrate Mardi Gras with bespoke experiences and legendary luxury at The Windsor Court.

This program combines the energy of Carnival with the insider tract and refined setting of The Windsor Court.” — Ralph Mahana, General Manager of The Windsor Court

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, has launched an exclusive five-night package for Mardi Gras 2026 called ‘Mardis Gras, Made Yours’ as part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Live Like a Legend program.The Live Like a Legend program is an ultra-luxury experience collection offered by Preferred Hotels & Resorts. These are bespoke, one-of-a-kind travel packages available at the brand's Legend Collection properties worldwide, designed to provide guests with exceptionally refined and immersive experiences.The ‘Mardis Gras, Made Yours’ experience at The Windsor Court is available Feb. 12–17, 2026, and includes:Accommodations & TransportationFive-night stay in the Two-Bedroom James J. Coleman Presidential SuiteRound-trip VIP airport transfersPolice-escorted black car service to scheduled activitiesExclusive ExperiencesGuaranteed table for four at Galatoire’s Friday Lunch (February 13)Parade-view dinners at Herbsaint or Desi Vega’s with grandstand seatingRide in the Krewe of Orpheus parade (costumes, throws, beverages, and VIP Orpheuscapade table)Wellness & CulturalDetox day at The Windsor Court Spa (two treatments per person)Private access to: The National WWII Museum, M.S. Rau Antiques, After-hours visit to the New Orleans Museum of Art and Live music at Preservation HallGuests who book ‘Mardis Gras, Made Yours’ by Dec. 1, 2025, will also receive one million I Prefer Hotel Rewards points. The ‘Mardis Gras, Made Yours’ is priced from $95,000 for up to four guests.“Mardi Gras is one of the most celebrated traditions in the world, and we wanted to offer guests a way to experience it with the highest level of comfort, access and exclusivity,” said Ralph Mahana, General Manager of The Windsor Court. “This program combines the energy of Carnival with the insider tract and refined setting of The Windsor Court.”The Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans. To learn more about The Windsor Court call 504.523.6000 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.To book and learn more about ‘Mardis Gras, Made Yours’ at The Windsor Court, visit https://livelikealegend.preferredhotels.com/the-windsor-court/p/1

