The Windsor Court Unveils ‘Mardi Gras, Made Yours’ Package via Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Live Like a Legend Program
Exclusive offering invites guests to celebrate Mardi Gras with bespoke experiences and legendary luxury at The Windsor Court.
The Live Like a Legend program is an ultra-luxury experience collection offered by Preferred Hotels & Resorts. These are bespoke, one-of-a-kind travel packages available at the brand's Legend Collection properties worldwide, designed to provide guests with exceptionally refined and immersive experiences.
The ‘Mardis Gras, Made Yours’ experience at The Windsor Court is available Feb. 12–17, 2026, and includes:
Accommodations & Transportation
Five-night stay in the Two-Bedroom James J. Coleman Presidential Suite
Round-trip VIP airport transfers
Police-escorted black car service to scheduled activities
Exclusive Experiences
Guaranteed table for four at Galatoire’s Friday Lunch (February 13)
Parade-view dinners at Herbsaint or Desi Vega’s with grandstand seating
Ride in the Krewe of Orpheus parade (costumes, throws, beverages, and VIP Orpheuscapade table)
Wellness & Cultural
Detox day at The Windsor Court Spa (two treatments per person)
Private access to: The National WWII Museum, M.S. Rau Antiques, After-hours visit to the New Orleans Museum of Art and Live music at Preservation Hall
Guests who book ‘Mardis Gras, Made Yours’ by Dec. 1, 2025, will also receive one million I Prefer Hotel Rewards points. The ‘Mardis Gras, Made Yours’ is priced from $95,000 for up to four guests.
“Mardi Gras is one of the most celebrated traditions in the world, and we wanted to offer guests a way to experience it with the highest level of comfort, access and exclusivity,” said Ralph Mahana, General Manager of The Windsor Court. “This program combines the energy of Carnival with the insider tract and refined setting of The Windsor Court.”
The Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans. To learn more about The Windsor Court call 504.523.6000 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.
To book and learn more about ‘Mardis Gras, Made Yours’ at The Windsor Court, visit https://livelikealegend.preferredhotels.com/the-windsor-court/p/1.
