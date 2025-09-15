The Windsor Court Opens Reservations for Beloved Holiday Tea Tradition in Le Salon

Holiday Tea at The Windsor Court Holidays at The Windsor Court Holidays at The Windsor Court Holidays at The Windsor Court

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, is delighted to announce that reservations are now open for its treasured Holiday Tea in Le Salon, a hallmark of the New Orleans holiday season. Running November 28 through December 31, 2025, this festive experience continues to be one of the city’s most anticipated traditions, serving as both a community gathering and an elegant holiday indulgence.Each day, up to 200 guests are welcomed into Le Salon, where the hotel’s refined British afternoon tea experience is elevated with holiday charm. Guests will enjoy a curated selection of 30 of the world’s finest loose-leaf teas, alongside an enchanting service that includes:• English Tea Sandwiches crafted with seasonal ingredients• House-made Scones served with raspberry preserves, Devonshire crème, lemon curd, and vanilla bean whipped cream• Decadent Desserts such as chocolate-covered strawberries, truffles, miniature cakes, and tartletsThe elegant ambiance is enhanced by live harp or piano performances, creating a festive and timeless backdrop for families, friends, and holiday visitors.Details:• Dates: November 28 – December 31, 2025• Price: $80 per adult; $50 per child (inclusive of tax and gratuity)• Seatings: 10:00 am, 12:30 pm, and 3:00 pm daily• Reservations Required: Visit OpenTable or Call (504) 596-4773 to book“Holiday Tea in Le Salon is one of our most cherished traditions,” said General Manager Ralph Mahana. “It’s a way for families and visitors to create lasting holiday memories while enjoying the elegance and hospitality The Windsor Court is known for.”With limited seating and high demand, guests are encouraged to secure reservations early to experience this beloved New Orleans holiday tradition.The Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans.To learn more about The Windsor Court call 504.523.6000 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.

