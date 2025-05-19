Derby Barracks/ missing person -UPDATE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE:
** UPDATE **
Subject Located
Missing Person
CASE#: 25A5002650
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/19/2025, 1300 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Toad Pond Rd, Morgan, VT
MISSING PERSON: Joyce Ashman
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/19/25, at approximately 1300 Hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a missing person. Larry Ashman reported his wife Joyce Ashman, 68 years old of Morgan had left their residence on Toad Pond Rd at approximately 0845 hours. It was reported Joyce left the residence wearing a blue raincoat and using a walking stick. Joyce is approximately 4'11" and has difficulty with vision. Joyce was last seen on Toad Pond Rd towards Vermont Route 111. Joyce may be in the Island Pond area.
Anyone who has seen Joyce or anyone matching her description is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.