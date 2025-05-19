Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ missing person -UPDATE

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE:


** UPDATE **  

 Subject Located

 

Missing Person

 

CASE#: 25A5002650

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew 

STATION: Derby 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881 

 

DATE/TIME: 5/19/2025, 1300 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Toad Pond Rd, Morgan, VT

 

MISSING PERSON: Joyce Ashman

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 5/19/25, at approximately 1300 Hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a missing person. Larry Ashman reported his wife Joyce Ashman, 68 years old of Morgan had left their residence on Toad Pond Rd at approximately 0845 hours. It was reported Joyce left the residence wearing a blue raincoat and using a walking stick. Joyce is approximately 4'11" and has difficulty with vision. Joyce was last seen on Toad Pond Rd towards Vermont Route 111. Joyce may be in the Island Pond area.

Anyone who has seen Joyce or anyone matching her description is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.



Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

