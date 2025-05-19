Governor Katie Hobbs Highlights Child Care, Housing, and Workforce on Third Leg of Arizona Promise Tour

Phoenix, AZ - Governor Katie Hobbs is continuing her Arizona Promise Tour, highlighting her ongoing efforts to increase opportunity, security, and freedom for all Arizonans. Over the past several weeks, Governor Hobbs has hit the airwaves sharing with Arizonans her plans to lower the cost of child care, announced major progress to grow the state’s workforce, and brought together a coalition in support of her mission to reduce veteran homelessness.

Governor Hobbs sat down with local news stations detailing the Bright Futures AZ Initiative, which would lower the cost of child care by two-thirds. She also convened moms and business leaders to hear about how child care has impacted them and to build support for her plan.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ latest tactic to get the Legislature to approve her proposal to help workers pay for child care is to gain the support of the business community.

As part of this effort, Hobbs on April 1 held a roundtable of business leaders from a variety of industries — technology and semiconductors, construction, insurance, banking, logistics and agriculture — in the Arizona Capitol’s executive tower to pitch her plan while learning how different businesses have been impacted by child care needs of employees.

The plan calls for public-private partnerships with the state matching employers’ contributions towards employee child care costs, up to $400 per child per month. Participating businesses would get a tax credit in return. Other aspects of Hobbs’ plan call for expanded child care programs for school-age children and a tax credit for child care businesses that expand and create more availability.

Among the 10 executives around the table with Hobbs on Tuesday, there was a consensus that the rising cost, availability and quality of child care in Arizona was a critical issue. There was also broad support for Hobbs’ proposal.

As part of her Arizona Promise Tour, Gov. Katie Hobbs visited Tucson on Tuesday to address childcare accessibility and affordability.

Mothers from across southern Arizona spoke about their personal experiences with childcare and it was made clear that there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Many mothers were passionate about discussing the hard choices they’re faced with, explaining that many of them need to hold a full-time job to even afford childcare.

A few mothers from counties like Cochise, Graham, and Santa Cruz talked about how few resources and help are available in those rural areas.

Lopez said most of those closest to her are unable to help her out and it has been a real struggle.

“They also work. They also have their lives. Hey, can you go pick up my daughter? Sometimes they’re like no,” Lopez said. “What am I supposed to do?”

Lopez told 13 News me she pays $500 a month for her daughter to be in daycare – despite it only being part-time.

Arika Wells, executive vice president and chief operating officer of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, said that price tag sounds about right, with her hearing most have to pay around $300 to $500 a week for good, full-time childcare.

“It’s not conducive to us being a leading part of society,” Wells said. “If our most vulnerable members are not able to get the care that they need during the day, from 9-5, when parents should be working, but they have concerns or not able to find quality childcare.”

Wells and others also talked about education, whether that’s ensuring their children with special needs get the education they need, or mothers trying to pursue the education they need.

Many of the mothers who spoke seemed optimistic that Tuesday’s roundtable highlighted the good points and downfalls of childcare in Arizona – and it will hopefully lead to much needed change.

Governor Hobbs’ landmark workforce development program, the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative, aims to double the number of construction and trades apprentices in the state by 2026. The initiative has surpassed the halfway mark and continues to provide critical funding to apprenticeship programs across the state.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Friday that $1 million in funding will go toward expanding trade apprenticeship programs across the state.

The funding is in partnership with the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) and the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative, which is an effort to create a pipeline of skilled workers through construction and trade apprenticeship programs.

The initiative has provided close to 3,000 Arizonans with apprenticeships, according to the Office of the Governor.

The grant will cover tuition, tools and books, hiring additional instructors and training equipment, according to Hobbs. Additionally, Hobbs announced a third round of future funding for the program, at $3 million, which is the largest amount to date.

In Flagstaff, Governor Hobbs visited Dale Fonken, whose dream of living and working in Arizona was made possible because of down payment assistance from the Arizona Is Home program. Governor Hobbs plans to expand the program to double the number of first-time homebuyers who receive assistance.

In her FY2026 Executive Budget, Governor Hobbs proposed the creation of the Homes for Heroes fund to effectively end veterans homelessness in Arizona in the next 10 years. She brought a group of veterans and advocates together to urge legislators to join her and support this initiative.

