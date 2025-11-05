Governor Katie Hobbs and La Paz County Leaders Applaud ADWR Taking First Steps to Protect Water in Ranegras Plain Groundwater Basin

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs, and members of the La Paz County community announced support for the Arizona Department of Water Resources taking the first formal steps toward a Ranegras Plain Groundwater Basin AMA.

“When I traveled to La Paz County, I saw first hand the struggles of local residents and business owners who have had to deal with unrestricted groundwater pumping from out-of-state corporations who are pumping our state dry while the people of Arizona suffer,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “It is unacceptable that for decades legislators have refused to protect rural communities and their cries for help have gone unheard. It’s time to put Arizonans first and protect our water from corporate interests profiting at our expense. As the Department of Water Resources starts this process to consider groundwater protections, I look forward to hearing how we can continue to provide local solutions to protect Arizona’s water supplies.”

“As a Supervisor in La Paz County for nearly 17 years, I have spent the last decade fighting for protection of our groundwater basins, including for those who reside in the Ranegras Plain basin," said La Paz County Supervisor Holly Irwin. "With the spotlight finally on groundwater issues throughout Arizona, La Paz County now has the ability to protect the Ranegras Plain basin with the creation of an AMA. I applaud the efforts of Governor Katie Hobbs for taking the hard stance to protect these groundwater basins with the statutory tools she has when the legislature has failed for years to help our communities. On behalf of all my constituents demanding action I am grateful that Governor Hobbs and ADWR are listening to La Paz County's voice."

"I've farmed and ranched in La Paz County for decades, and seen the changes over time as our water has been pumped out from underneath us," said rancher Boyce Andersen. "It's great news that ADWR has begun the process to consider an AMA for Ranegras Plain, and it means that our state leaders are listening and looking for ways to protect the water supplies of our farmers and ranchers in rural Arizona."

“During the time that I pastored The Fellowship Baptist Church of Vicksburg, we lost our groundwater supply after an out-of-state corporation started drilling additional deep water wells nearby," said Pastor Carroll E. Miles. "Small communities like ours have been at the mercy of out-of-state, corporate interests that come to rural Arizona to exploit our water supplies at our expense. This issue has been ignored for far too long, and I'm grateful that ADWR and the Governor are taking steps to put in place the protections that we need.”

ADWR’s action comes after Governor Hobbs visited the Ranegras Plain basin and communities in La Paz County to examine the effects of unlimited groundwater pumping, including dried wells and sinking land. Governor Hobbs met with local officials and everyday Arizonans to hear about their desire for water security. Groundwater outflows in the Ranegras Plain Basin exceed replenishment of the aquifer by approximately 900%, making it one of the State’s most overpumped regions.

The Notice of Initiation of Designation Procedures is the first step in ADWR considering designating an Active Management Area in the Ranegras Plain Groundwater Basin. As a part of that process, ADWR is accepting comments and will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 4:00 pm at the Desert Gold RV Resort in Brenda, AZ (46628 US 60 E, Salome, AZ 85348).

More information on groundwater conditions in the Ranegras Plain basin can be found here.