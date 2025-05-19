Public invited to SR 165 Carbon River/Fairfax Bridge in-person open houses on June 2, 11

CARBONADO – Community members are invited to learn more about options for the future of State Route 165 and crossing the Carbon River at two in-person open houses in June.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will hold one event at Carbonado School from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 2, and one at Wilkeson Elementary School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11. Both sessions will include information about the WSDOT planning study underway after a permanent bridge closure.

The planning study will develop data-driven recommendations to address long-term transportation needs for SR 165 across the Carbon River Valley.

WSDOT also will host an online open house on its Engage page beginning Wednesday, May 28. The information in the online open house will be the same as the in-person open house events. A link to the online open house will be shared in a subsequent news release and on the planning study website.

SR 165 Carbon River- Fairfax Bridge Planning Study in-person open houses

June 2 open house

When: 4 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 2

Where: Carbonado School, 301 O’Ferrell Drive, Carbonado WA 98323

June 11 open house

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 11

Where: Wilkeson Elementary School, 640 Railroad Avenue, Wilkeson, WA 98396

Details: There is no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to drop by anytime during the events. Project team members will be available to answer questions about the study and the options presented. The same information will be presented at both events, so participants can choose the one that best meets their schedules. Details also will be available on an online open house on the Engage page beginning Wednesday, May 28.

Background

WSDOT permanently closed the Carbon River/Fairfax Bridge on April 22. Recent inspections of the 103-year-old bridge revealed new deterioration of steel supports across the bridge. Since 2009, the bridge operated under vehicle weight restrictions. The structural challenges the bridge faced were brought on by years of deferred preservation due to lack of funding.