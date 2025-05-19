Public input needed for proposed detours for future fish barrier removal near Poulsbo, Silverdale

POULSBO – The Washington State Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on several fish barrier removal projects in Kitsap County during an online open house and two in-person open houses.

Starting in 2027, WSDOT will correct six fish passage barriers under Bond Road/State Route 307 and SR 308.

WSDOT is proposing to close the roadway at each location. During the work, a section of the roadway will be removed, and replaced with a fish-passable culvert or bridge. While the road is closed, signed detours will be provided.

The open houses are an opportunity for the public to provide input on these detours.

Kitsap 29 Fish Barrier Removal online open house

When: Now through Thursday, June 26

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/kitsap-29-fish-barrier-removal/

Details: Information is available online 24/7 for people to visit and leave comments whenever best fits their schedule.

Kitsap 29 Fish Barrier Removal in-person open houses

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 2, 2025

Where: North Kitsap High School Commons

1780 NE Hostmark St. Poulsbo, WA 98370

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 5, 2025

Where: Hilder Pearson Elementary School Gym

15650 Central Valley Road NW, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Details: The in-person open house will have the same information as the online open house. Project team members will be available to explain the project, answer questions and take comments. A translator fluent in Spanish will be present. There is no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to drop by anytime during the two-hour event.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit the Department of Commerce website.

Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house: