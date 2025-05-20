The Haven Detox - Arizona Bridges the Gap for Medicaid Patients Facing Long Waits for Mental Health & Addiction Care

The Haven Detox - Arizona The Haven Detox - Arizona Recreation Room The Haven Detox - Arizona Outdoor Patio Patient Room at the Haven Detox - Arizona The Haven Detox - Arizona Scenic Mountain View

New Green Valley facility offers full-service detox, inpatient mental health care, and luxury amenities to Medicaid patients facing critical waitlists.

We believe Medicaid members deserve the same dignity and quality of care as anyone else — that’s the foundation of everything we do.” — Dr. Rostislav Ignatov, Chief Medical Officer at The Haven Detox - Arizona

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new mental health and addiction treatment center vows to bridge the critical care gap for Arizona Medicaid patients on long waitlists. The Haven Detox - Arizona offers the state’s most comprehensive behavioral health facilities. This newly opened full-service detox and residential treatment center expands access to medical detox , inpatient mental health care and evidence-based therapies in a luxury setting.Arizona’s Medicaid fraud crisis left our most vulnerable population scrambling to receive life-saving treatment. The shutdown exacerbates an already tight bed capacity and drives up waitlists. The Haven Detox - Arizona is changing that.Raising the Bar for Medicaid Behavioral Health Care“We believe Medicaid members deserve the same dignity and quality of care as anyone else — that’s the foundation of everything we do,” said Dr. Rostislav Ignatov, chief medical officer at The Haven Detox - Arizona. “We’ve seen firsthand the toll a lack of local treatment options takes on families,” he added. “The Haven Detox - Arizona brings vital, life-saving services directly to the community, providing high-quality treatment for thousands of people who’ve gone without it for far too long.”The Haven delivers an elevated standard of care without the private price tag for Medicaid patients while offering private-pay-level amenities such as 24/7 medical care, comfortable rooms and professionally-catered meals.Accepting Medicaid for:- Medical detox - Physician-led detox ensures safe and supportive withdrawal management with 24/7 medical supervision.- Residential inpatient treatment for substance use disorder - Licensed inpatient programs tailored to substance use or co-occurring disorders, with medication-assisted treatment (MAT) when needed.- Residential inpatient for mental health treatment - Licensed inpatient programs tailored to mental health patients with medication-assisted treatment (MAT) when needed.Offered to Medicaid Patients:- Yoga and holistic therapies- Professional-catered meals- Scenic views of the Santa Rita mountain range- Pick-up transportation across Arizona and surrounding states- Robust alumni program for lifetime support- Fitness and nutritionArizona ranks 49th out of 51 nationwide for adult mental health access, reflecting both a high prevalence of illness and low treatment availability, highlighting a deep shortfall in Medicaid-funded behavioral health services. The Haven Detox’s residential inpatient mental health treatment is combating the lack of access for patients in Arizona.The Haven Detox also offers valuable diagnostic tools such as GeneSighttesting to Medicaid patients. GeneSightis an advanced genetic test that shows how your genes affect medication response to avoid a stressful trial-and-error process, take the guesswork out of medically assisted treatment and help speed recovery.“Today, I’m able to be there for my two kids. I’m reliable. I learned how to cope with triggers and reach out for help when I need it,” Marcus Bia who has more than four years of continuous sobriety. He completed detox and residential treatment. Bia is also the lead behavioral health technician at The Haven Detox Arizona. “I hope to inspire others that it can be done. They [patients] see that I’ve walked the path before and it lets them know sobriety is possible.”A Healing Environment That Promotes Recovery“Our team uses evidence-based therapies like dialectical behavioral, cognitive behavioral, and trauma-focused therapy. Cognitive behavioral therapy and trauma-informed care,” Kylie Rein, The Haven Detox Arizona clinical director added, “We have a separate, dedicated inpatient mental health program, aside from treating substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders.”Unlike many facilities, The Haven Detox - Arizona is designed to make detox and recovery more humane and accessible. Medicaid patients have access to evidence-based therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), trauma-informed care, motivational interviewing and holistic wellness options such as yoga and meditation.In addition to Arizona Medicaid: Arizona Healthcare Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), The Haven Detox Arizona also proudly accepts:- American Indian Health Program (AIHP)- Tribal ALTCS (Arizona Long Term Care System)- Tribal Regional Behavioral Health Authority (TRBHA)“Everyone gets the same care, no matter how they’re paying. That means comfortable rooms, peaceful outdoor areas and extras like yoga. We’ve created a healing space for all patients,” Felicia Dadamio, Haven Detox Arizona director of business development, said.Alumni Support for Long-Term RecoveryClients receive help with life logistics such as Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) paperwork, and amenities that foster a dignified healing experience.Recovery doesn’t stop at discharge. Graduates of The Haven Detox Arizona join a robust alumni program that provides long-term peer support, care coordination and recovery resources to help maintain sobriety and success.“Recovery isn’t just surviving—it’s creating a life with purpose,” Ignatov said. “We’re here to walk with our clients every step of the way.”About The Haven DetoxThe Haven Detox is a national leader in behavioral health treatment, with locations across the United States. Specializing in detox and mental health services for underserved populations, Haven provides innovative, compassionate care where it’s needed most. The Haven Detox - Arizona is located at 3161 S. Prosperous Place, Green Valley, AZ 85614.

