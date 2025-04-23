ISMRT 2025 Annual Meeting Connects MRI Technologists & Radiographers Beyond Borders

The AMPC committee has worked tirelessly to craft a program that will be truly one-of-a-kind” — Brandy J. Reed, 2024-2025 ISMRT President

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT) is proud to host its 2025 Annual Meeting from 9-12 May 2025 in Honolulu, Hawai‘i, in conjunction with the ISMRM Annual Meeting & Exhibition. This “meeting within a meeting” offers a unique global platform specifically designed for MRI radiographers and technologists, providing high-level education, international networking, and a shared focus on innovation and sustainability in magnetic resonance practice.It’s more than a professional meeting—it’s a chance to connect across borders. With participants from around the world, this gathering fosters global conversation and collaboration, while also offering poster sessions, professional awards, and high attendee engagement with global leaders.Empowering MRI Professionals WorldwideThis year’s program is packed with sessions tailored to advance clinical practice and professional development in MRI. Topics include cutting-edge techniques in neuroimaging, cardiac MRI, oncology, pediatrics, and musculoskeletal imaging. Attendees will also explore new frontiers in AI integration, workflow optimization, and environmentally responsible imaging.Highlights Include:>Keynote Presentation: “Physiological MRI of the Brain” by Hanzhang Lu, Ph.D.>Plenary Session: “Radiology’s Dirty Secret: Energy, Waste & the Path to Change” by Saif Afat, M.D.>President’s Lecture: “Innovative Techniques for Early Breast Cancer Detection” by Elizabeth Morris, M.D.You can view the full ISMRT program here A Message from the ISMRT President“The AMPC committee has worked tirelessly to craft a program that will be truly one-of-a-kind,” said Brandy J. Reed, M.B.A., R.T.(R)(MR), 2024-2025 ISMRT president. “Together, we are shaping the future of our profession and ensuring that MRI technologists and radiographers around the world have the tools, education, and community they need to thrive.”Registration for the ISMRT 2025 Annual Meeting is open now. Attendees can also receive full access to the ISMRM annual meeting with a 7-day registration, held 10-15 May, making this a one-of-a-kind opportunity for professional growth and discovery. Learn more and register today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.