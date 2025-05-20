Sona Officially Launches, Transforming How Ultrasound Images Are Shared with Expectant Families

Sona gives expectant families access to their most meaningful ultrasound moments — right from their phone. The Sona app organizes and preserves every scan by week, giving parents a private digital album of their baby's journey. Sona integrates seamlessly into the ultrasound experience, supporting patient satisfaction without adding workflow for providers.

HIPAA-compliant image-sharing technology now available — free for all ultrasound service providers nationwide.

We built Sona to give families the digital access they deserve — and to help providers elevate patient satisfaction without adding any extra work or cost.” — Ellen Murphy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sona , the innovative digital platform modernizing the way ultrasound images are shared, has officially launched to the public. Starting today, ultrasound service providers across the U.S. can offer Sona’s HIPAA-compliant image and video sharing — completely free — to enhance the pregnancy experience without disrupting clinical workflows.Founded by ultrasound industry veteran Ellen Murphy, Sona allows sonographers to send selected images and clips directly from the ultrasound machine to a private mobile app, where expectant families can view and share moments instantly — at no cost to them.“After more than a decade in the ultrasound space, I saw firsthand how outdated the image delivery experience was — thermal paper printouts and clunky portals don’t meet today’s expectations,” said Ellen Murphy, Founder & CEO of Sona. “We built Sona to give families the digital access they deserve — and to help providers elevate patient satisfaction without adding any extra work or cost.”Unlike traditional PACS or EMR-connected systems, Sona operates independently of hospital IT infrastructure. The platform requires no integration, no additional work for sonographers, and no fees — making it ideal for OB/GYN clinics, independent providers, and mobile imaging services.Key Benefits for Providers:• Free for ultrasound offices and providers• Boosts patient satisfaction• Fully HIPAA-compliant and secure• Loved by patients — access is free for families, tooDuring its pilot program, Sona served over 30,000 users and processed more than 80,000 ultrasound images and videos. With today’s launch, the technology is now open to all providers looking to modernize their image-sharing experience.To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.sonagram.com/ultrasoundproviders ________________________________________About Sona:Sona is a HIPAA-compliant digital platform that enables ultrasound providers to instantly share images and videos with patients through a secure mobile app. Built to simplify clinical workflows while delivering joy to families, Sona is the modern standard for preserving and sharing life’s earliest memories — and it's free for both providers and patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.