American Friends of NATAL Accepts the PowerNET '25 Award on Behalf of NATAL’s Trauma-Informed Career Development Program

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Friends of NATAL (AFN) proudly accepted The Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies PowerNET 2025 Impact Award on behalf of NATAL ’s Trauma-Informed Career Development Program. The Tel Aviv-based initiative was honored for its innovative approach to helping young adults impacted by trauma rebuild their lives by navigating career and educational pathways with renewed purpose.“It’s a great honor for NATAL to have been selected for the PowerNet 2025 Award. There are so many deserving agencies and programs, so being selected is that much more meaningful,” shared CEO of American Friends of NATAL, Maayan Aviv.Transforming Trauma into OpportunitySince launching in 2021, the NATAL Trauma-Informed Career Development Program has delivered personalized career coaching tailored to individuals experiencing post-trauma stress. Participants receive intensive training in essential soft skills such as time management, communication, and conflict resolution. These are the core competencies that support long-term personal and professional success. The program has established strong strategic partnerships with government agencies, NGOs, and academic institutions to ensure holistic support for its participants.The program’s results speak for themselves. It has demonstrated a 70 percent improvement in employment and education outcomes among participants, along with a 7.8 percent reduction in post-trauma symptoms. From just 70 participants in its first year, the program now supports 547 individuals as of 2024 and aims to reach 575 by the end of 2025.Recognition at NJHSA PowerNET 2025The award was presented at the annual PowerNET Conference, hosted by the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies (NJHSA). PowerNET is a premier gathering of over 700 leaders and professionals in Jewish human services who come together to share insights, celebrate progress, and spark innovation across the field.A Mission of Healing and EmpowermentAmerican Friends of NATAL is honored by the recognition from NJHSA and remains dedicated to advancing trauma recovery through community-based support, professional education, and long-term interventions. The organization believes that with the right tools, trauma survivors can rebuild their lives with dignity, strength, and purpose.About American Friends of NATALAmerican Friends of NATAL (AFN) is dedicated to supporting and strengthening NATAL’s life-changing work, providing critical assistance to Israelis coping with trauma, primarily caused by terrorism and war. In the U.S., AFN builds awareness, fosters partnerships, and unites a community of supporters committed to ensuring the resilience, health, and well-being of Israel, now and for generations to come.About NATALNATAL, the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals and communities in Israel cope with the psychological effects of war and terror. Founded in 1998, NATAL provides a multidisciplinary approach to trauma treatment, focusing on building resilience and providing support to those affected by conflict and other traumatic events.About The NetworkThe Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies is an international association representing over 170 nonprofit human service organizations. The Network provides leadership, resources, and advocacy to advance Jewish human services and foster innovation across its member agencies.About PowerNETPowerNET is The Network’s signature event, a multi-day conference where 600-800 human service professionals, agency leaders, and partner organizations exchange ideas, share successes, and explore challenges. With keynote sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, the event aims to empower participants with strategies to strengthen their work and communities. The goal is to enrich knowledge, foster connections, and drive impactful change across the Jewish human service sector.

